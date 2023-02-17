Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.165 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable March 20, 2023 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of March 3, 2023.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

