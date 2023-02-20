Daltile Releases Trend Report 2023

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Always focused on style and design, Daltile recently released its official Trend Report 2023. Within the report, Daltile shares five key 2023 interior design trends, their inspiration and how each plays out in Daltile's product assortment. Daltile is the largest designer and manufacturer of tile and countertop products in North America.

Elevate Life

Positivity has become one of the most effective antidotes to counteract the pessimism of the last two years and the trend of Elevate Life embodies a bold positivity! Elevate Life celebrates with mood-boosting colors; tactile fabrics; bold patterns; oversized proportions; visuals that are playful, quirky, silly; and objects embedded with positive memories.

Tender Living

Care and compassion find their voice through the Tender Living mindset that reclaims care to the fullest: care for self, others, and the planet. Tender Living fosters well-being, cocooning, inclusivity, and regeneration — expressing itself through Biophilic Design, multi-sensorial interaction, natural colors, sustainable practices, the beauty of imperfection, and neutral Scandinavian style.

Essential Luxury

The notion of luxury has been changing, refreshing the traditional indicators of splendor. The trend of Essential Luxury is about enjoying moments of indulgence in a new way — blending beauty with heritage and pop culture; crafts with high-end technology and sustainability; multi-cultural inspiration with Art Deco and Gothic references.

Dreamscape

The new interior design trend of Dreamscape is influenced by the desire to escape the demands, disappointments, and pressures of the physical world while finding relaxation, fulfillment, and many times a new identity in the digital world. Dreamy blues, purples, greens, metallics, and black are mixed with geometric shapes, ethereal lighting, and flowing movements.

Seize The Day

The trend of Seize The Day embodies the mindset of living in the moment while making space for nostalgia and comforting memories. It is about rediscovering traditional craftsmanship techniques and materials. The color palette of Seize The Day is very earthy, focused on beiges, creams, light browns, and a fabulous terra-cotta.

About Daltile

Daltile is the industry-leading brand of ceramic, porcelain, glass, metal, and stone tile as well as mosaics, extra-large slabs, countertops, exteriors, and roofing tile. Daltile products are distributed through over 250 company-owned sales service centers, stone slab yards, and gallery design centers that service a robust network of trade customers. Daltile products are also sold through independent flooring retailers. Dedicated to innovative product development and distinguished style, Daltile provides a rich palette of quality products created to inspire residential and commercial designs. For more information, visit daltile.com and follow Daltile on Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

