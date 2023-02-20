Heineken® is delighted to partner with Oracle Red Bull Racing driver and Dutch, global F1® superstar Max Verstappen , ahead of what promises to be yet another exceptional racing season

Verstappen will be an official Heineken® 0.0 ambassador to champion responsible consumption

The partnership, bringing together two Dutch icons, will aim to engage the next generation of fans through a series of creative activations, including an exciting new gaming initiative: Player 0.0

Heineken® has promoted 'When You Drive Never Drink' with the help of high-profile motorsport partnerships since entering F1® in 2016

Heineken® also announces a partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing - bringing together two innovators and giants of the sport

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With under two weeks to go until the launch of the 2023 season in Bahrain, Formula 1® global partner Heineken® have announced a new worldwide partnership with Dutch, global F1® superstar Max Verstappen, ahead of what promises to be yet another exceptional racing season.

HEINEKEN® announces F1® world champion Max Verstappen as new global 0.0 ambassador and a new partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing (PRNewswire)

The partnership, bringing together the number one Dutch beer alongside the number one Dutch driver, will aim to engage the next generation of fans through a series of creative and meaningful activities, focusing on responsible consumption.

First up will be Player 0.0 - an exciting new gaming initiative that Heineken® and Verstappen are working on together, to create a new virtual racing experience for fans culminating in winning gamers getting to race against some of the world's best drivers.

The current world champion, Verstappen has also been announced as Heineken®'s official 0.0 ambassador to help encourage responsible consumption, through a series of sponsorship activations including the ongoing 'When You Drive, Never Drink' campaign.

Max Verstappen, current F1® world champion, said: "Being from The Netherlands myself, it is something truly special to partner up with an iconic Dutch Brand like Heineken. People who know me, know that I am very determined and as a driver I do not want to leave any room for error. That's why I am excited to become a part of the 'When You Drive, Never Drink' campaign to help raise awareness for responsible consumption. And being an avid gamer and passionate Sim Racer myself, I'm thrilled to be playing a part in the new gaming initiative being developed called Player 0.0."

Heineken® also officially announces a partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing and Heineken® 0.0 - the perfect pairing to deliver world class entertainment and exceptional fan experiences where performance meets play. The two global brands will also deliver exciting new lifestyle campaign moments in areas including music & gaming, and will also support Heineken®'s responsible consumption campaign, 'When You Drive, Never Drink'. The partnership will aim to engage and connect with fans globally through the number 1 driver and race team in F1®, helping give fans a view behind the curtain of a world class racing team.

Christian Horner, Team Principal Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: "Any great team needs a series of great partners to help support them on their journey, and we're incredibly excited to add Heineken® as one of our global partners with their no alcohol brand Heineken® 0.0 to help take us to the next level. Heineken® 0.0 has become a huge part of the F1® family across the globe, providing exciting and engaging entertainment opportunities for our global fanbase, both at track and at home. We can't wait to work with them once again and see the exciting opportunities we can bring to our fans this season."

These new partnerships complement Heineken®'s existing association with Formula 1®, which has proven highly successful in growing the Dutch brand's global footprint as well as drinking occasions in targeted local markets.

Bram Westenbrink, Global Head Heineken® Brand, said: "We are incredibly excited to partner with not only the current world champion, but also the team behind him in Oracle Red Bull Racing. Max is a Dutch and global icon. He is the perfect ambassador for Heineken 0.0; his passion both on and off the track - in the Sim Racing community, will expand our message into the world of gaming with Player 0.0 and help in our push to encourage responsible consumption".

Since entering the world of motorsport in 2016, Heineken® has been committed to real change around attitudes towards drink driving and re-launched their 'When You Drive, Never Drink' campaign back in May 2022. Heineken® has always advocated responsible consumption, with global motorsport partnerships now providing an effective platform to destigmatize responsible drinking. On top of this, Heineken® has committed to investing 10%+ of all media budgets to supporting these programmes.

Notes to editors

About Player 0.0

Player 0.0 is a new gaming initiative that Heineken® is working on in collaboration with Max Verstappen, to continually innovate and engage fans through the world of sim racing.

Full information on Player 0.0 will be revealed later in 2023, when Heineken® officially launch the global initiative.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005475/HEINEKEN_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005477/HEINEKEN_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005478/HEINEKEN_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005479/HEINEKEN_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005480/HEINEKEN_5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005481/HEINEKEN_6.jpg

HEINEKEN® announces F1® world champion Max Verstappen as new global 0.0 ambassador and a new partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 (PRNewswire)

HEINEKEN® announces F1® world champion Max Verstappen as new global 0.0 ambassador and a new partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 (PRNewswire)

HEINEKEN® announces F1® world champion Max Verstappen as new global 0.0 ambassador and a new partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 (PRNewswire)

HEINEKEN® announces F1® world champion Max Verstappen as new global 0.0 ambassador and a new partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 (PRNewswire)

New HEINEKEN® 0.0 ambassador Max Verstappen with HEINEKEN® CEO Dolf van den Brink (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heineken