CELLSITE SOLUTIONS EXPANDS PRESENCE IN SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHEAST UNITED STATES

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CellSite Solutions is pleased to announce the opening of two new locations that will allow it to serve its customers more effectively. The first is in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, where we will provide Fixed Network and onsite ground civil services to our customers from our Coppel, TX office. In addition, we are boosting our presence in Lincoln, AL, to offer our shelter refurbishment and civil services closer to customers' operations. Todd Womack, EVP of Fixed Network Services, will lead the DFW operations, bringing over 28 years of experience in deployments for the Telecom industry. The Lincoln, AL expansion will be managed by our COO, Mike Symth, who has over 30 years of experience driving growth and efficiency as an operations executive.

"I am pleased to push forward with CellSite Solutions' rapid growth plans. These two locations represent planned expansions by the Company to bring our services closer to the customers," says Nick Shanker, CEO of CellSite Solutions.

Paul Lipson, Chairman of CellSite Solutions and Partner at Fort Point Capital, said, "I am excited to see CellSite Solutions' continued execution of its strategic plan through market expansion. With these geographic build outs, the Company will continue its leadership position in telecom shelter refurbishment, civil services, fixed networks services, and wireless network services."

CellSite Solutions is a leading provider of telecom infrastructure asset refurbishment and related services. The Company's offerings include custom modification and refurbishment of telecom shelters, equipment installation, site planning and design, as well as other maintenance and repair services. To learn more, visit cellsitesolutions.com.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Fort Point Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market, business services companies in partnership with strong management teams. Fort Point Capital is currently investing from FPC Small Cap Fund III. To learn more, please visit fortpointcapital.com.

