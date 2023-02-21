HiBid Auctions Surpass $35.4M in Gross Merchandise Value Last Week, with Antique Furniture, Art, Toys, Collectibles, and More Now Open For Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid enabled the sale of over $35.4 million in gross merchandise value in auctions held through the platform last week. Over 650,000 lots were sold online in 1,491 timed and live auctions taking place between February 13th and 19th, with the total hammer value exceeding $65.3 million. Among the thousands of auctions currently on the site, there are numerous events featuring antique housewares, vintage toys, framed artwork, vases, figurines, and home furnishings. Standout lots include a collection of Weaver Ultra Line model railroad train cars, an oak dressing table, an Alexander & James leather Chesterfield sofa, and a Steinway & Sons Centennial 1876 grand piano.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

February 13th-19th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $35.4+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $65.3+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 652,520

Timed Auctions: 1,393

Live Auctions: 98

Bids Placed: 1.53+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 5.04+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Crestline Estate Fort Worth Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: February 12th-26th

Seller: WPF Auctions

View Auction Catalog

Fine English and French Antiques and Decor

Auction Type: Internet Absentee

Date: February 25th

Seller: Landmark Auction Services

View Auction Catalog

Anthony Marich Estate Sale

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: February 5th-March 6th

Seller: Silver Key Auction Solutions

View Auction Catalog

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

