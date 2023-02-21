Tickeron Releases AI Robots for Trading Long Only Positions in Any Markets

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron , the quant-driven marketplace for AI-powered stock trading tools, is excited to announce the launch of a new line of long-only AI robots. These robots are designed to be user-friendly and offer simple trading strategies to help traders profit when the market is up and stay in cash when the market is down.

The Tickeron team of quants has responded to the requests of traders who were interested in simple and effective trading strategies and created a line of long-only robots based on various approaches.

Classic technical indicator strategies, such as RSI, Stochastics, and MACD. These strategies have been used by traders for many years but have often failed due to a lack of mathematical power to conduct competent quantitative analysis. Tickeron has solved this problem by using a unique multi-level backtesting system and AI capabilities to find the right points for opening long positions based on signals from classic technical indicators.

A combination of classic investment models and simple technical analysis methods. Tickeron took the ideas of value investing classic Benjamin Graham and developed simple rules for opening and closing long positions using in-depth data analysis, resulting in an effective strategy for swing trading.

"We understand that there are many users who are focused solely on opening long positions and do not want to work with short signals. As our goal is to make high-quality trading signals accessible to all types of traders, we have created a line of easy-to-follow long-only robots based on proven classic AI-enhanced approaches," said Sergey Savastiouk, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Tickeron.

Tickeron is an algorithmic AI trading marketplace that serves traders, investors, and proprietary neural network developers. We have robots using the methods of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and their combination. We developed tools such as Pattern Search Engine, Real-Time Patterns, Trend Prediction Engine that allow advanced traders to conduct sophisticated financial markets analysis. To learn more about Tickeron, visit their website. Stay up-to-date with Tickeron by following them on Twitter, YouTube, Stocktwits, and Google News.

Please note that Tickeron's detailed charts come with certain limitations which can be reviewed on their website before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice is based on historical information and past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities carries significant risks, including the risk of losing the entire investment.

