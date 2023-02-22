Andesa Marks 40 Years Serving Clients in the Insurance and Annuities Industry

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andesa, a leading provider of policy lifecycle solutions for the life insurance and annuities industry, is celebrating 40 years of dedicated and continuous service in 2023. From humble beginnings, Andesa has grown to represent 9 of the top 17 life insurance and annuities carriers, being recognized for its advanced software and services.

"I'm so proud of what has been accomplished over these 40 years...," said Ron Scheese , President and CEO of Andesa.

From its earliest days, Andesa was known for pushing the envelope and exploring what was possible in the corporate-owed life insurance industry as a third-party provider. As the industry stabilized and new technology evolved, Andesa stepped up to meet increasingly diverse demands and new client expectations. Building on these early foundations, Andesa continues to leverage the latest technology and adapt to create innovative solutions.

Today, Andesa helps clients manage all areas of the policy lifecycle, from new business, application fulfillment, and enrollment processing to administration, servicing, and termination. As a true partner in long-term success, it provides clients with scalable, cloud-based policy lifecycle software designed to suit the complex nature of insurance and strategic value-added services that guide clients as markets, products, and people change.

"I'm so proud of what has been accomplished over these 40 years. Yet we know that tomorrow's challenges won't be solved by yesterday's solutions," said Ron Scheese, President and CEO of Andesa. "It will demand remaining steadfast to the core values of Respect, Integrity, Courage, Honesty, Initiative, and Responsibility, which have guided Andesa through 40 years of growth, change, and progress. These have driven our success and remain as true today as they did 40 years ago."

Devoted to creating a fulfilling and effective workplace, Andesa introduced an employee stock ownership plan that would allow employees to gain an ownership interest in the company by purchasing stock shares. In 2020, the company reached another major milestone, becoming 100 percent employee owned. This shift allowed the company to retain its flexible operating model and longer-term investment horizons.

Andesa is a leading, employee-owned provider of policy lifecycle solutions for the life insurance and annuities industry that offers modern cloud-based systems for transaction management and recordkeeping. Through flexible end-to-end lifecycle management solutions, a commitment to data security, and decades of market and product expertise, we help carriers, brokers, sponsors, and participants pursue strategic sales opportunities and successfully navigate market change. Visit andesaservices.com.

