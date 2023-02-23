Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Declares First Quarter Dividend

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) announces that its board of directors has approved a first quarter cash dividend of $0.10 per ordinary share. This is payable on March 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2023.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing more than 6,300 employees and had sales of $4.7 billion in 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

