Leading outdoor experiential hospitality company will operate a bold new eco-centric project in northwestern Saudi Arabia

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Collective Retreats , a pioneer in outdoor experiential hospitality, has announced a partnership with NEOM to open a next generation, ultra- sustainable retreat in Trojena, the snow-capped mountain destination located in northwestern Saudi Arabia. Slated to open at the start of 2026, Collective Trojena will re-imagine the outdoor hospitality experience – offering guests unprecedented access to discover and explore the region's spectacular and incomparable beauty located 50km from the Gulf of Aqaba.

Collective Retreats (PRNewswire)

Collective Retreats selected to open sustainable retreat in Trojena, the mountains of NEOM

The retreat will feature approximately 60 open-air guest rooms and innovative meeting space concepts as well as dramatic water features, communal campfires and inspired culinary experiences, evoking the intrepid spirit of the Collective Retreats brand while showcasing a masterstroke blend of natural and developed landscapes. Collective Trojena will also offer direct access to the development's full array of year-round and world-class outdoor activities including skiing and snowboarding, high altitude training, paragliding, mountain biking, hiking, and water sports as well as culture-forward programming around film, art, music, and food.

"We founded Collective Retreats with the singular goal of changing the way people travel. We want travelers to see the world with renewed curiosity and a greater appreciation for conservation of the extraordinary natural beauty that surrounds us," said Collective Retreats CEO and Founder Peter Mack. "Trojena provides the ultimate backdrop to achieve this mission in ways we never imagined. In addition to giving a global audience a new perspective on this spectacular mountain setting, we are committed to demonstrating that luxury travel should not be extractive and it's possible to both preserve the environment and deliver extraordinary guest experiences."

Set within NEOM, Trojena is paving the way for the next frontier in sustainability by powering the mountain destination with a combination of solar and wind energy, while developing technology in water desalination and brine processing to achieve zero waste residual.

"Since its inception, Collective Retreats has been lauded for its innovative thinking and passionate commitment to sustainability making them the ideal partner for the Trojena NEOM project," said Philip Gullett, Executive Director and Region Head at Trojena. "Collective Retreats will be outstanding stewards of this new outdoor retreat experience in Trojena and will perfectly complement the environmental and sustainability principles and practices that are at the core of the NEOM project."

The partnership marks the latest agreement between a prominent brand and NEOM's Hotel Development division which is responsible for building a future-centric hospitality ecosystem in the region.

"Collective Retreats has a well-earned reputation for connecting guests to the most spectacular natural settings, in ways that few others have done before, while staying true to its core values of conservation and sustainability. With Trojena, and NEOM overall being home to some of the most breath-taking landscapes, we're thrilled to have selected a partner that shares our ambition to forge a new path for our industry, one that's characterized by travelers living with nature," added Chris Newman, Executive Director, Hotel Development at NEOM.

Collective Trojena is among several new projects the brand plans to announce in 2023.

For more information, please visit https://www.collectiveretreats.com/trojena/ .

ABOUT COLLECTIVE RETREATS

Collective Retreats is an experiential travel company redefining traditional hotels through a collection of unique luxury retreats in unexpected places. Each retreat embraces the local landscape and culture of a destination, allowing guests to connect with the land, community, and with themselves through unique on-site activities, exceptional dining, and personal hospitality. By breaking away from the traditional mold of a luxury hotel, Collective Retreats is opening up a whole new world of exploration where a transformative five-star luxury experience coexists with authentic ruggedness. Founded by CEO Peter Mack (Starwood, Tough Mudder), Collective Retreats is currently operating in Vail, Colorado; Hill Country, Texas; and Governors Island, NY.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a new future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this new future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation. NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate, and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity. For further information email media@NEOM.com or visit www.NEOM.com and www.NEOM.com/en-us/newsroom.

About Trojena

Trojena is a unique year-round mountain destination in NEOM like no other on earth. Six distinctive development clusters - Gateway, Discover, Valley, Explore, Relax and Fun – will blend together with the natural landscape to offer human-centric experiences for residents and visitors alike. Situated at the heart of NEOM, 50 kilometers from the Gulf of Aqaba coast, Trojena will be the Gulf's first outdoor ski resort, staging world-class sporting events, art exhibitions, concerts, and cultural festivals.

Due to its high elevation and central location, Trojena will redefine luxury living and travel offerings as a global sanctuary of wellbeing. Like the rest of the NEOM, Trojena will be powered by renewable energy while sustainably protecting the region's rich cultural and environmental heritage.

Trojena is planned to complete and welcome visitors and new residents in late 2026 and will host the Asian Winter Games in 2029.

PRESS CONTACT

press@collectiveretreats.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Collective Retreats