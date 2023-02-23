eHealth, Inc. to Present at Citi's 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that its management will present at the Citi's 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. E.T.

Interested investors can access the live audio webcast of eHealth's presentation at www.ehealthinsurance.com under Investor Relations. A replay of this event will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the event.

About eHealth, Inc.

For more than 25 years, eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) has served American consumers with innovative technology and licensed agent support to help them find health insurance solutions that fit their personal needs. Through its proprietary health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com, eHealth has connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable coverage. eHealth offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D, individual, family, small business, and ancillary plans from approximately 200 health insurance companies nationwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy

Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

