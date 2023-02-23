Generative AI startup Autobound raises $4M to make writing personalized sales emails easy

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 accelerated the shift to remote work, many companies ramped up their outbound sales function to compensate for in-person lead channels going dry. Software supporting mass emailing and task automation has gained widespread adoption since, with startups like Outreach and Salesloft tripling their (already unicorn) valuations in less than a year.

Autobound's Co-Founders: Daniel Wiener (CEO), Kyle Schuster (CPO), and Tanner McRae (CTO). (PRNewswire)

Autobound (ChatGPT for sales) increases email reply rate by generating individually personalized sales emails using AI.

Now, an emerging startup called Autobound is announcing $4M in funding to automate the tedious workflow of writing personalized sales emails. Autobound's free-to-install chrome extension empowers B2B sellers to spark more buyer conversations, in less time.

"Until now, writing high quality, personalized sales emails has been difficult for every seller out there. Sellers often resort to quantity over quality, which is a problem if they're representing your company's brand. Now that spray and pray methods are so widespread, the bar of what's required to generate an email reply is higher than ever…" says CEO Daniel Wiener , who was previously the second-highest performing BDR in Oracle's US sales division.

"Autobound's AI suggests hyper-personalized content to the specific individual you're reaching out to. Think ChatGPT, but for sales emails. We're making it simple for any seller to write an A+ sales email instantly, so they can focus on revenue-producing activities like actually talking to buyers." said Wiener.

Autobound is currently offering their product for free but will be launching a premium offering soon. Sellers from 250+ companies including Zoominfo, UserZoom, Outreach, Workato, SailPoint, OnTop, and GoLinks are already using the system.

"What's getting sales orgs so excited, is how Autobound instantly positions their value prop to the specific pain points of the buyers they sell into, while incorporating other signals like news events and hiring trends." said Wiener.

This announcement comes just days after Autobound's release of Autobound Anywhere , which extended Autobound's functionality to the tools where sellers spend most of their time, including Gmail, LinkedIn, Outreach, Salesloft, Hubspot, and Salesforce.

Wiener co-founded Autobound with Kyle Schuster , who used to be the top sales manager globally at Yelp, and Tanner McRae , who spent 6 years on Amazon's R&D and ML teams.

Dundee VC led the $4M round. "Daniel, Kyle, and Tanner are the exact team you want building a solution like Autobound. Their on-the-ground sales experience and technical talent give them the insight needed to build a tool that can make any seller a top seller. We're honored to be their partners and excited to watch their solution take sales teams to the next level." - Mark Hasebroock , Managing Partner at Dundee VC.

Other well known players in the CRM and AI space participated as well, including AIX Ventures, Richard Socher (You.com), Henry Schuck (Zoominfo), Simon Chan (Prediction.io), Sam Guttman (OwnBackup), Tadeusz Witkowicz, and the USC Marshall Venture Fund, amongst others.

Autobound plans on using the funding to accelerate product development and to scale their marketing, design, and machine learning functions. More information can be found on Autobound's website .

About Autobound.ai:

Autobound's sales intelligence platform increases email reply rate by generating individually personalized sales emails using AI. The platform analyzes metadata on buyers and sellers from across the web, such as news events, shared experiences, company initiatives, personas, competitors, and more.

