GLASSDOOR LAUNCHES INAUGURAL EQUITY XRAY™ REVEALING GAPS IN EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE ACROSS DISTINCT DEMOGRAPHIC GROUPS

New research shows 39% of eligible employers had workplace experience gaps across race/ethnicity groups; Less than 5% of eligible employers rated equitable across both gender identity and race/ethnicity

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, today announced the launch of its inaugural Equity Xray™ . Based on the input of millions of Glassdoor reviews, the first of its kind Equity Xray™ highlights where employees from distinct demographic groups report meaningful differences in workplace experience and satisfaction. By comparing the distribution of company ratings submitted by current employees across both gender identity and race/ethnicity, the Equity Xray™ identifies the companies that are rated equitable in those categories as well as those that have opportunities for improvement.

"With pay transparency now table stakes for many job seekers, employee experience transparency is the next frontier of how companies are working to ensure that candidate expectations are aligned with the reality they will see once onboard," said Aaron Terrazas, Glassdoor Chief Economist. "Experience transparency unlocks a virtuous loop of better labor market matches, lower labor churn, and higher worker productivity for companies and the broader economy. An increasingly diverse workforce cares deeply about equity and inclusion, and the Equity Xray™ is a valuable snapshot into what their demographic peers actually encounter on the job."

"At Glassdoor, we are deeply committed to workplace transparency, and that includes leveraging our products and resources to help achieve equity in and out of the workplace," said Danny Guillory, Glassdoor Chief People and Diversity Officer. "By looking under the surface of companies, the Equity Xray™ gives people information that they otherwise would not see. It serves as a purposeful and powerful reminder of the gaps that still exist for companies across all industries in terms of creating an equitable employee experience, where everyone feels welcomed, valued and positioned for success."

The Equity Xray™ leverages millions of anonymous employee reviews from Glassdoor. Users are able to submit their overall rating of their current or former employer on a scale of 1 to 5 stars as well as provide their demographic information, including their gender identity and race/ethnicity, which include employees who self-identify as White, Black or African American, Hispanic/Latinx or Asian. Companies appearing in the Equity Xray™ must have a minimum of 30 ratings from employees who worked at the company for some period of time over the past year (December 1, 2021 through November 30, 2022). More details and the complete methodology can be found here .

Within the Equity Xray™, employee experiences for 371 unique companies were identified as either equitable or having opportunities for improvement for each of the two dimensions – gender and race/ethnicity. An interactive table with a comprehensive overview of companies across all four categories can be found here . Key findings include:

Of the eligible companies, approximately one-fifth (18%) of employers had significantly different workplace experiences between men and women.

Across race/ethnicity groups, there were significantly different workplace experiences at more than one-third (39%) of all eligible companies.

Of the eligible companies, 16 (4%) were rated equitable across both gender and race/ethnicity, including:

The Glassdoor Equity Xray™ comes at a time when DEI is top of mind for employees who deeply care about the progress employers are making, or not making. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of U.S. workers in a recent Indeed & Glassdoor survey said that they would consider turning down a job offer or leaving a company if they did not think that their manager (or potential manager) supported DEI initiatives.

In addition to the substantive research Glassdoor produces in an effort to advance equity in the workplace, the company is committed to prioritizing its DEI products to make it easier for job seekers to find companies that match their values, including its recently launched advanced filters for Company Explorer .

