Leaders from AWS and Microsoft, Bestselling Author Walter Isaacson Headline Innovation and Technology Programming at CERAWeek by S&P Global 2023

HOUSTON , Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky; bestselling author and leading technology thinker, Walter Isaacson; Bloom Energy CEO, KR Sridhar; circular economy thought leader William McDonough; U.S. Department of Energy Loans Program Office director, Jigar Shah; Microsoft Energy partner and general manager, Dave Wisenteiner and Center for Science and Environment (CSE) director general, Sunita Narain will be among the technology and innovation speakers at CERAWeek by S&P Global 2023—the world's preeminent energy conference—to be held in Houston March 6-10.

CERAWeek 2023: Navigating a Turbulent World: Energy, Climate and Security will examine how a new era of global uncertainty and change is reshaping challenges and opportunities for the energy transition. The conference will explore strategies and solutions for reducing emissions while meeting growing energy demand—all as the world grapples with shifting geopolitics, economic uncertainty and the upheaval of war.

The CERAWeek Innovation Agora will serve as the center of technology and innovation programming at the conference. Featuring a community of thought leaders, technologists, start-ups, investors, academics, energy companies and government officials, the Innovation Agora will showcase transformational technology platforms—including presentations from more than 225 start-ups—in the energy space ranging from carbon management, energy efficiency, hydrogen, nuclear, digital, cybersecurity, robotics, mobility, built environment and much more.

The CERAWeek Innovation Agora program is available to all CERAWeek registrants and will comprise a series of thought-provoking conversations, presentations and discussions, including its signature Voices of Innovation series of intimate, one-on-one conversations with thought leaders, Agora Studio sessions featuring moderated dialogues with 2-3 guest speakers on emerging and disruptive technologies, as well Agora Pods featuring demonstrations and case studies.

Start-ups and entrepreneurs will also compete in the Houston Energy Transition Initiative (HETI) Energy Ventures Pitch Competition, where businesses that are focused on providing cleaner and more sustainable energy, while also meeting global energy needs reliably and affordably, will be evaluated by a special judging panel of venture capitalists.

The 2023 program will also feature the new "Clean Energy Commons" fostering connections for the innovation ecosystem as well as expanded Agora Hubs—dedicated areas focused on hydrogen, carbon and climate.

Key topics to be explored in the Agora Hubs include:

Hydrogen Hub

Hydrogen policy and geopolitics: Setting the strategic vision

Utilizing low-carbon solutions and industrial end-user applications

Geographies of hydrogen

Hydrogen's impact on cars, trucks, aviation and mobility

Hydrogen in power and gas markets

Carbon Hub

Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), direct air capture (DAC)

Nature-based solutions

Decarbonization oil and gas chain

Methane

Biofuels

Technology, business models and finance

Climate Hub

Science and modeling

Infrastructure

Global impact

Policy and geopolitics

Business and finance

Energy industry

"The CERAWeek Innovation Agora has grown tremendously, reflecting the great wave of investment in new approaches and solutions to the greatest energy and environmental challenges," said James Rosenfield , Senior Vice President, S&P Global and co-chairman of CERAWeek. "The Agora brings together a unique community of traditional energy companies, start-ups, technology companies, innovation thought leaders and pioneers and investors—all focused on transformative technologies. The need for these solutions has never been clearer as the world looks to keep pace with an accelerating energy transition while also meeting the growing demand for stable, secure and reliable supplies in an era of increasing volatility and disruption.

"Whether it is digitalization, AI, energy efficiency and connectivity; hydrogen, nuclear, cybersecurity, additive manufacturing and mobility; or the latest decarbonization technologies and fuels of the future, the remarkable community that will convene at CERAWeek demonstrates that technology and energy are synonymous in shaping our future."

"That energy and technology are intertwined has never been more evident, and that is reflected in the CERAWeek 2023 program," said Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman, S&P Global and CERAWeek conference chair. "This year's conference theme, 'Navigating a Turbulent World' speaks to a new era of global uncertainty and change, one that presents fresh challenges for energy availability and security amid the ongoing energy transition. The convergence of energy and technology—and the innovations that come from it—will be at the forefront in meeting these challenges."

Learn more about the CERAWeek Innovation Agora program at: https://ceraweek.com/program/innovation-agora.html

CERAWeek by S&P Global is the premier annual international gathering of the world's energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities. The conference is produced by S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI).

The CERAWeek 2023 conference program will explore key themes related to:

The Energy Trilemma: Balancing security, transition and affordability

Geopolitics and Geoeconomics: An era of volatility

Competitive Landscape, Technology and Innovation

Financing the Energy Future: The capital transition

Supply Chains, Commodity Markets and Energy Transition

Future Workforce: Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and next-generation skills

Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).

Registration Information

CERAWeek by S&P Global 2023 will be held March 6-10 at the Hilton Americas—Houston. Further information and delegate registration is available at www.ceraweek.com.

Media Accreditation

Media registration is now open. Members of the media interested in covering CERAWeek 2023 are required to apply for accreditation. Applications are subject to approval and can be submitted at the following link: https://reg.ceraweek.com/flow/spglobal/ceraweek2023/cw23registration/login. Select "Media" from the list of registration options to submit your application.

