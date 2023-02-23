OCI Solar Power announces collaboration with Mitsui USA for solar energy projects in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Solar Power, headquartered in San Antonio, signed an agreement with Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. ("Mitsui USA") yesterday memorializing their intent to collaborate on utility-scale solar energy projects in Texas. Under the agreement, OCI Solar Power will develop the projects and offer them to Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui Tokyo") for investment.

From left to right: Eiji Yanagawa, President & CEO, Mitsui & Co. Energy Marketing and Services (USA) Inc.; Charles Kim, President & CEO, OCI Solar Power; Yosuke Matsumoto, SVP & DOO, Mitsui; WooHyun Lee, Vice Chairman, OCI Company Ltd. (PRNewswire)

"With its parent company in Japan, Mitsui Tokyo is one of the largest general trading companies in the world that actively seeks to balance its energy resource portfolio. We are extremely excited to team up with this global leader to bring more solar power to the Lone Star State. When big companies go green and invest in cleaner, safer, more sustainable energy, everyone wins," said Charles Kim, President & CEO, OCI Solar Power.

Signing the agreement on behalf of the companies were:

Eiji Yanagawa , President & CEO, Mitsui & Co. Energy Marketing and Services ( USA ), Inc.

Yosuke Matsumoto , SVP & DOO, Mitsui USA

WooHyun Lee , Vice Chairman, OCI Company Ltd. ( South Korea )

Charles Kim , President & CEO, OCI Solar Power

Earlier this month, OCI Solar Power announced it has originated more than 3 gigawatts of solar projects in operation, under construction, and in development across Texas. It also has operating solar projects in Georgia and New Jersey.

About OCI Solar Power LLC

OCI Solar Power is a leader in the solar power industry. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, OCI Solar Power develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic (PV) facilities, specializing in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects throughout the U.S. OCI Solar Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of OCI Company, Ltd., a publically-traded company in South Korea that provides solutions to customers worldwide through business portfolios ranging from basic chemical products to solar PV generation and urban development. For more information, visit ocisolarpower.com.

About Mitsui & Co. (USA), Inc.

With a long history in the United States, Mitsui USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Tokyo, one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment, and service enterprises in Japan. Mitsui Tokyo pursues "360° business innovation" that ranges from product sales, worldwide logistics and financing, through to the development of major international infrastructure and other projects. For more information about Mitsui USA please visit www.mitsui.com/us.

For More Information:

Leslie Garza-Wright, 210-612-4978

