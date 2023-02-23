SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Officers and Directors of Sotera Health Company (SHC) under Investigation for Alleged False and Misleading Statements Concerning Environmental Health Hazards at Subsidiary Facilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating potential derivative claims on behalf of shareholders of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) for alleged false and misleading statements concerning the extreme environmental health hazards at its Sterigenics facilities.

Sterigenics is a subsidiary of Sotera Health and provides medical device sterilization services using Ethylene Oxide (EtO)—a chemical identified by the EPA as a dangerous carcinogen. In 2018, the EPA released the National Air Toxics Assessment (NATA), which concluded that people living in communities near Sterigenics facilities in Illinois, Georgia, and New Mexico had some of the highest rates of cancer in the country.

Following the EPA report, hundreds of individuals living near Sterigenics' Illinois factory filed lawsuits against Sotera Health and Sterigenics based on the companies' failure to properly manage and mitigate the effects of its toxic emissions. In September 2022, an Illinois plaintiff won a landmark $363M jury verdict against both companies, and soon after, Sotera Health agreed to pay $408M to end more than 870 lawsuits based on its EtO emissions.

Sotera Health has communicated to investors and the public its alleged dedication to public safety and has repeatedly denied the allegations in the EtO lawsuits filed against the company. The company continues to face liability for its handling of toxic emissions, and several lawsuits are pending nationwide.

The Schubert Firm is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by Sotera Health's officers and directors in connection with these allegations.

