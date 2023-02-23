XLCS Partners advises AAMSI in sale to First Aviation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive advisor to Associated Aircraft Manufacturing & Sales, Inc. (AAMSI) in its sale to First Aviation Services Inc. (First Aviation).

Founded in 1953, AAMSI manufactures a variety of aircraft parts and provides repair and overhaul services for aircraft electronics, avionics, hydraulic and landing gear components. AAMSI has a proven track record supporting the global defense industry, including both United States and foreign militaries, as well as several of the industry's largest OEMs. AAMSI holds over 120 manufacturing and repair source approvals from the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

First Aviation, headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, is a leading provider of aircraft parts manufacturing, component repair and overhaul, and rotables management to the aviation industry worldwide. First Aviation's principal operating subsidiaries are: Aerospace Turbine Rotables, Inc., Associated Aircraft Manufacturing & Sales, Inc., Aviation Blade Services, Inc., Evōlution Aerospace, Inc., Master Support, Inc., Heliblade International, LLC, and Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC. Together, the companies repair and overhaul aircraft landing gear systems, helicopter rotor blades, actuation systems, structures, IFF systems, lighting, power supplies, oxygen and fire suppression systems, hydrostatic testing, crew masks, and all Dowty, Hamilton, Hartzell, and McCauley propellers.

"It was a pleasure to work with both the AAMSI and First Aviation teams on a seamless transaction," stated Joe Contaldo, Partner and Head of XLCS' Aerospace & Defense Practice Group. "Our firm continues to move deeper and deeper into the defense and government sector and this transaction aligns perfectly with our mission."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to AAMSI and the transaction was led by Joe Contaldo, Partner and Eric Schoendorf, Vice President. The transaction was completed on November 22, 2022.

