Bright Pattern Partners with German-Based SOGEDES to Deliver True Omnichannel CX Solutions to European Customers

Bright Pattern partners with German-based SOGEDES to deliver intelligent and creative customer experience solutions to clients in the DACH market to improve the way they deliver customer service.



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel contact center software for innovative companies, today announces its partnership with SOGEDES, a leading provider of CX solutions in the German-speaking market, to provide innovative, creative, and cutting-edge omnichannel solutions to midsize and enterprise companies.

SOGEDES is a technology provider based in Germany providing contact center solutions to the DACH market, which includes Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. SOGEDES, for the last 20 years, focuses on maximizing efficiency in customer interactions, implementing best practices for customers in the way they communicate, and adding value to the way businesses interact with their customers. They are driven by using technology creatively in ways that add meaning and efficiency to every interaction. SOGEDES focuses on cloud-based omnichannel customer interactions, workforce management, and AI such as bot integrations and speech analytics.

Bright Pattern's platform is fully omnichannel, and built to be omnichannel from day one. Bright Pattern can also easily integrate AI from the major AI providers, including Google, Microsoft, and IBM Watson. For this reason, Bright Pattern's platform is perfect for delivering AI-powered omnichannel communications that maximize efficiency while personalizing the customer experience. By partnering with SOGEDES, Bright Pattern will help deliver on SOGEDES's vision and deliver personalized, AI-driven omnichannel communications to the DACH market by providing a powerful cloud-based platform that can be customized to match any use case.

"SOGEDES's vision of delivering creative, yet advanced contact center solutions to customers with omnichannel conversations, omnichannel quality management, and AI, perfectly matches Bright Pattern's capabilities. Bright Pattern's platform is enterprise-grade, flexible and robust, and will allow SOGEDES to fulfill their vision for delivering innovative CX in the DACH market ," noted Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern.

"Bright Pattern's innovative solution will absolutely enrich our offering for the contact center market in the DACH region. In addition to best-of-class omnichannel management, innovative features such as the Bright Pattern Mobile App make the solution exceptional. With this app, we can bring the agent desktop to smartphones of on-field agents and mobile sales reps - people anywhere in the company, even outside the contact centre. A revolutionary extension of Omni-Enterprise CX™," said Berndt Walz, Managing Director of SOGEDES.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest yet most powerful all-in-one omnichannel contact center solution with over 500 customers in 26 countries, including Bank of America, Bell24, Cable and Wireless, City of Brampton, Community Medical, Detroit Water, Enercare, EY, First Bank, Hairclub, Hurtigruten, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Naver, Officeworks, Pepsi, Randstad, SEIU, Southern Cross Health Insurance, Sun Country Airlines, Sylvan Learning, United Power, VW Bentley, YMCA, and Zillow. Bright Pattern is the highest rated omnichannel platform by customers and analysts , with the fastest ROI and time to deploy in the industry

About SOGEDES

SOGEDES is an IT service and solution provider specialized in the areas of Experience Management, Customer Service, and Intelligent Process Automation. In addition to a best-in-class technology portfolio, the offering includes a combination of cloud and managed services, integrations, and consulting services. What is special about SOGEDES is the combination of specific domain know-how and a strong understanding of technology, coupled with creativity in finding solutions. The focus is also on the topics of digitalization, automation, and artificial intelligence in order to create added value for customers, employees, and companies alike.

