Angela Bassett, Ke Huy Quan, Cara Delevingne, Li Jun Li, Hannah Einbinder, and Katherine Waterston Shine in De Beers at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers natural & responsibly sourced diamonds dazzled on nominees and actors Angela Bassett, Ke Huy Quan, Cara Delevingne, Li Jun Li, Hannah Einbinder, and Katherine Waterston at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, honoring the finest achievements of filmmaking and television.
Key Huy Quan shined in a striking brooch from The Alchemist of Light high jewelry collection featuring a 2.70 carat oval fancy grey central diamond set in striking blue aluminium as he made history as the first Asian male to win a SAG award in film for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.
Angela Bassett, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, was radiant in De Beers Talisman drop earrings and matching ring featuring rough and polished fancy yellow and white diamonds complementing her vibrant yellow gown.
Making her first SAG Award appearance as a nominee for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Cara Delevingne, shined in a necklace from The Alchemist of Light high jewelry collection, featuring a 20.57 pear shaped diamond, and matching diamond stud earrings.
Li Jun Li dazzled as she presented an award on the SAG stage wearing a shoulder-sweeping pair of De Beers' Arpeggia diamond line earrings paired with two Dew Drop diamond ear cuffs.
De Beers looks at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards include:
Angela Bassett in De Beers at the 2023 SAG Awards
- De Beers Talisman Diamond Drop Earrings set in 18K Yellow Gold, 21.18 carats
- De Beers Talisman Narrow Boule Diamond Ring set in 18K Yellow Gold, 5.66 carats
- De Beers Horizon Diamond Band set in 18K Yellow Gold
Cara Delevingne in De Beers at the 2023 SAG Awards
- De Beers The Alchemist of Light 'Midnight Aura' Necklace set in 18K White Gold, 74.73 carats
- De Beers The Alchemist of Light 'Midnight Aura' Earrings set in 18K Black Rhodium Plated White Gold, 9.58 carats
- De Beers Diamond Line Bracelet set in Platinum, 17.03 carats
- De Beers Volute Ring set in Platinum, 6.80 carats
- De Beers Adonis Rose Pear Diamond Ring set in Platinum, 5.40 carats
- De Beers Emerald Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 6.14 carats
- De Beers Round Brilliant Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 7.15 carats
Ke Huy Quan in De Beers at the 2023 SAG Awards
- De Beers The Alchemist of Light 'Ascending Shadows' Brooch set in 18K White Gold, Titanium, and Blue Aluminum, 17.08 carats
Li Jun Li in De Beers at the 2023 SAG Awards
- De Beers Arpeggia Long Diamond Earrings set in 18K White Gold, 4.68 carats
- De Beers Dewdrop Single Diamond Ear Cuff set in 18K White Gold
- De Beers Dewdrop Single Diamond Ear Cuff set in 18K White Gold
- De Beers Arpeggia Three Line Diamond Bracelet set in 18K White Gold, 9.49 carats
- De Beers Enchanted Lotus HJ Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 5.87 carats
- De Beers Arpeggia Three Row Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.69 carats
Hannah Einbinder in De Beers at the 2023 SAG Awards
- De Beers Wavy Lines Diamond Necklace set in 18K White Gold, 53.08 carats.
- De Beers DB Classic Diamond Stud Earrings set in Platinum, 4.04 carats.
- De Beers Round Brilliant Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 2.65 carats.
- De Beers Allegria Diamond Band set in Platinum, 3.70 carats.
Katherine Waterston in De Beers at the 2023 SAG Awards
- De Beers Classic Pear Diamond Sleeper Earrings set in Platinum, 10.17 carats
About De Beers Jewellers
Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.
De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.
De Beers Jewellers has 37 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.
