ARTIST FABIN RASHEED AND NEUROSCIENTIST MURALI DORAISWAMY TO RELEASE NFT TO RAISE AWARENESS OF MENTAL WELLBEING AT ART DUBAI

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "MEMORIA", a 3D sculpture as NFT, will be exhibited at Art Dubai Digital at the Morrow Collective booth in the Mina A'Salam Lounge, Madinat Jumeirah starting March 1, 2023. Featuring a composite brain EEG recording of the artist during recovery from depression, it spotlights the importance of connectedness, self-efficacy and love in healing.

MEMORIA can be viewed in 3D/AR and will be available for sale starting March 1, 2023 at Nifty Gateway's website.

MEMORIA is the first creative and scientific collaboration between Fabin Rasheed, a noted artist and designer working at the intersection of creativity and technology and Dr. Murali Doraiswamy, a renowned physician and brain scientist, whose pioneering research has helped improve the lives of millions of people.

Depression and flourishing are the two extremes of human wellbeing. More than 300 million people worldwide face depression - a battle that can bring sufferers to the edge of the world. The goal of recovery from depression is to enable people to flourish.

MEMORIA depicts two humans, one "being there" for the other. One listens and cares for the other, which over time results in self-efficacy and recovery. The sculpture when viewed from the front has two faces while from the back we realize they are both one. At a spiritual level, this also reflects the need to transcend the apparent duality of nature i.e. there are natural opposites to every state of being - man and women, body and mind - which together make a balanced whole.

The gold-colored wire-like strip connecting the two heads is a composite EEG tracing of frontal and limbic cortical neural recording data. This is an actual EEG from Fabin's brain recorded years before and after his recovery. MEMORIA highlights the flourishing process - from illness to wellness and from the past to the present.

Fabin Rasheed's own personal journey through depression highlights the importance of building self-efficacy in recovery. Self-efficacy refers to a person's belief in their ability to change their behaviors to overcome challenges.

Fabin and Dr. Doraiswamy hope their collaboration serves to raise awareness of the importance of mental wellbeing and flourishing to individuals and society.

Art Dubai, one of the world's leading art fairs, takes place March 1-5, 2023 in Dubai, UAE. It will feature more than 100 contemporary, modern and digital art galleries from over 40 countries.

Media Contacts

USA: Dr. Murali Doraiswamy: murali.doraiswamy@duke.edu

UAE: Fabin Rashid: fabinrasheed@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE ARTIST FABIN RASHEED AND NEUROSCIENTIST MURALI DORAISWAMY