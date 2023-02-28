The MAX Alternative to Disposables?- ANYX Launches its new vape "ANYX MAX"

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANYX has launched its new product - ANYX MAX, a reusable and recyclable vape. The product offers a sustainable alternative to disposable vapes that are causing harm to the environment. ANYX MAX is a closed pod system that provides a seamless and hassle-free experience to the users.

What are the differences between ANYX MAX and Disposables?

Quality - Safety and trust issues are becoming more and more sensitive as the vape market is growing. Mainly caused by disposable vapes. ANYX MAX is designed for a long and safer service life with its pure cobalt battery and quality control standard. On the other hand, ANYX MAX's mesh coil and unique airflow structure allow users to achieve optimal vaping experience from the first inhale, and ensure the flavor never fades.

Environmental Friendly - The disposable vapes being thrown away contain 10 tonnes of lithium per year——the equivalent of 1,200 electric car batteries, which is a huge impact on the environment. Additionally, the idea of environmental-friendly is preferable during governments' relevant policy making process. The only way to make this better is to use a reusable device like the ANYX MAX that you only need to buy pods instead of purchasing new devices every time you want to vape.

Cost-effective - ANYX MAX helps you save money in the long run as the cost of buying a new ANYX MAX Pod is much lower than a disposable vape.

Why choose ANYX MAX?

ANYX MAX offers a range of benefits that make it an ideal choice for vapors, the outstanding design supports a 10ml pod that lasts 4000 puffs, which has a better performance than any other similar devices in this price range. ANYX MAX shows up with a wide variety of rich flavors and colors. This attractive piece is sure to get you ready for any occasion.

8 Flavor options:

Apple Ice

Banana Ice

Gummy Bears

Strawberry Wafer

Aloe Blackcurrant

Blue Raspberry

Cranberry Lemonade

Melon Ice

4 Device color options:

Pandora

Aqua Sakura

Heavy Metal

Silver

The ANYX MAX is a compact, sleekly designed pod device that's perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle. A next level of product designed for those clients who label pollution as the number one issue of safeguarding our planet.

About ANYX

ANYX is known as a premium vape brand focusing on the pod vapes market, the company has a strong focus on providing sustainable solutions to the problems in the industry. ANYX MAX brings a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to disposable vapes, ANYX PRO & ANYX GO are the beginning of ANYX's foray into the electronic cigarette market.

ANYX MAX: 4000 puffs and a better choice than disposable vapes.

ANYX PRO: A high-quality dual mode closed pod vape with sensit coil technology.

ANYX GO: Environmental friendly and suitable for vape beginners.

