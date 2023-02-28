WOOF! NUTTZO UNVEILS FOUR FRESH NEW PRODUCTS AT EXPO WEST 2023

Original Mixed Nut & Seed Butter Brand Debuts Snacking and Pet Options at Booth #N1417

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuttZo, the beloved mixed nut and seed butter brand, will debut four brand-new products at Natural Products Expo West 2023, expanding its rapidly growing line of nut and seed offerings. Exclusively at booth #N1417, NuttZo will unveil their new Chilled Nut & Seed Butter Bars, MuttZo by NuttZo, NuttZo S'mores Nut & Seed Butter and a new collaboration with FitJoy – Grain Free Peanut Butter Pretzel Nuggets filled with Peanut Pro by NuttZo. NuttZo will be showcasing each new product from March 7-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

NuttZo logo (PRNewsfoto/NuttZo) (PRNewswire)

For over 10 years, NuttZo has been recognized as the innovator in the natural product space, best known for their delicious multi nut and seed butters made with clean, simple ingredients and packed with protein. Each new product debut at this year's Expo West further establishes NuttZo as the nut and seed trailblazer in the CPG space and adds to their portfolio of delicious nut and seed products.

Chilled Nut & Seed Butter Bars

NuttZo's new Chilled Nut & Seed Butter Bars allow customers to enjoy NuttZo's unique blend of nutritious nut and seed butter, on the go! Available in two flavors, Almond Butter Chocolate and Peanut Butter Chocolate, the bars combine NuttZo's most popular spreads with a layer of delicious dark chocolate. Each bar is gluten-free and contains a whopping seven to eight grams of protein, four grams of sugar, and no artificial preservatives. NuttZo's new Chilled Nut & Seed Butter Bars are refrigerated; however, they can be stored and enjoyed unrefrigerated for up to two weeks, making them the ideal snack for on-the-go activities.

NuttZo's Chilled Nut & Seed Butter Bars are sold online in 12-bar boxes with an MSRP of $2.59 - $2.79.

MuttZo by NuttZo

NuttZo is thrilled to introduce another unique nut butter to cater to an entirely new aspect of their loyal customers' lives –furbabies! MuttZo is a natural peanut & four seed butter for pets, packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fiber, protein and healthy fats that support their overall health. Through countless hours of recipe development and creation, NuttZo has successfully incorporated functional ingredients such as turmeric and probiotics to improve pets' digestive health, boost their immune system, reduce inflammation, and relieve joint pain and stiffness. MuttZo provides a unique product for pet owners that ensures they are providing their furry family members with quality ingredients that enhance their well-being.

MuttZo by NuttZo will be available for purchase online and in select retail stores with an MSRP of $8.99.

NuttZo S'mores Nut & Seed Butter

Following the brand's successful launch of limited-edition flavors Pumpkin Spice & Gingerbread, NuttZo welcomes a new seasonal SKU to their growing line of nut & seed butters. NuttZo's Smore's Nut & Seed Butter contains the perfect blend of peanuts plus 6 nuts and seeds swirled with semi-sweet chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, and crunchy graham cracker pieces that will have customers longing for those cozy summer nights. With just 4 grams of sugar per serving, NuttZo's Smore's Nut & Seed Butter is the perfect gluten-free treat to enjoy, even by the spoonful.

NuttZo's Smore's Nut & Seed Butter will be available online and in select retail stores with an MSRP of $15.99.

Grain Free Peanut Butter Pretzel Nuggets by NuttZo & FitJoy

NuttZo & FitJoy have teamed up to create an all-new collaboration – Grain Free Peanut Butter Pretzel Nuggets – the perfect combination of FitJoy's crunchy gluten and grain free pretzels filled with NuttZo's popular Peanut Pro SKU, made with a blend of nuts and seeds for a snack that's guilt-free and packed with protein. NuttZo's collaboration with FitJoy combines the two brands' aligned mission to provide clean, better-for-you products for their growing customer bases.

FitJoy Grain-Free Pretzels will begin launching with select retail and online partners in late Q2.

About NuttZo

NuttZo is the beloved original mixed nut and seed butter brand, delivering unique blends of nuts and seeds in five jarred flavors. Since 2008, nut butter lovers have upgraded their favorite spread to NuttZo's socially conscious, nutrient-packed nut and seed butters. Each NuttZo product provides a complete source of Omega-3s, Amino Acids, proteins and healthy fats and caters to a variety of lifestyles including keto, paleo and vegan. NuttZo is a female founded and led certified WBE, and donates portions of each sale to its sister nonprofit Project Left Behind, which benefits underprivileged and orphaned children around the world. NuttZo is available in organic, all-natural, GMO-project verified, gluten-free, palm oil-free, soy-free, refined-sugar free and BPA-free varieties. For more information on NuttZo and to find products near you, please visit www.NuttZo.com.

CONTACT

Sophia Smith

JConnelly

(973) 769-6897

NuttZo@JConnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuttZo