Carl Williams, Russel Thomas, and Mark McCain of Athletic Republic Capitol Region Awarded Franchisee of the Year by International Franchise Association

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) today named Carl Williams, Russel Thomas, and Mark McCain, owners of Athletic Republic Capitol Region, as 2023 Franchisee of the Year. Williams, Thomas, and McCain were honored at the 63rd IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, for being outstanding franchise establishment owner-operators.

ATHLETIC REPUBLIC Logo (PRNewswire)

"Franchisee of the Year recipients represent the best in franchising," said Matthew Haller, president and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "This is the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and local business owners like Carl Williams, Russel Thomas, and Mark McCain, exemplify the power of franchising and its positive contributions to communities around the world."

The Franchisee of the Year Award, sponsored by IFA's partner Paychex, recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees. This is Athletic Republic's first Franchisee of the Year win and is the only performance fitness franchise to win the award.

Athletic Republic is the world's premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training. With technologically advanced equipment, Athletic Republic tracks and showcases the improvements an athlete experiences through their training regimen. The brand is the nation's leading sports performance franchisor, with over 80 training centers and over two million athletes trained in the program. It is the top-tier place for data-backed training for athletes of all ages and abilities who seek to improve their speed, power, agility, strength, and stamina. Carl Williams, Russel Thomas, and Mark McCain represent the entire AR family and their commitment to providing youth athletes with the best training possible. The three men are honored and humbled to accept this award which solidifies the fact that the environment that they have cultivated is something entirely unique, special, and loved by their community.

"I am beyond proud of Carl Williams, Russel Thomas, and Mark McCain for their amazing accomplishment," said Charlie Graves, Chief Executive Officer of Athletic Republic. "These three gentlemen embody everything that Athletic Republic stands for and our commitment to providing world-class training to youth athletes and are changing lives."

Athletic Republic Capitol Region, owned and operated by Carl Williams and partners Russ Thomas & Mark McCain, set out to introduce a concept that would positively impact the athletic development of their children and countless other athletes in the greater Washington DC-Maryland-Virginia area (known as the DMV). AR Capitol Region is a sports performance training center notable for producing top collegiate recruits and professional athletes, but it's much more than a gym. It is a community resource and a destination for events that draw athletes from all over the world; over 18,000 per year. In addition to producing 2022 Heisman Winner and USC Quarterback Caleb Williams and Blake Corum, Michigan Running back, athletes such as Scottish track and field Olympian Nicole Yeargin, and two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook, have trained with AR Capitol Region.

"This award means that we are having a significant impact on the lives of kids who have dreams and it's an opportunity to recognize the work that we have put in," said Carl Williams. "Being awarded franchisee of the year is exciting as we are recognized among many who have the same understanding of getting up every day to fight, compete, and serve customers," said Russel Thomas. "Winning this award means both the passion and purpose instilled in us by Athletic Republic has translated to the community and that we are doing our part to provide for the next generation of youth athletes," said Mark McCain.

There are approximately 800,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing over 8.4 million direct jobs and generating over $800 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics, franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.

About the International Franchise Association:

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 790,492 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.4 million direct jobs, $825.4 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

About Athletic Republic

Athletic Republic is the nation's premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training. With technologically advanced equipment, Athletic Republic tracks and showcases the improvements an athlete experiences through their training regimen. The brand is the nation's leading sports performance franchisor, with over 80 training centers and over two million athletes trained in the program. It is the top tier place for data-backed training for athletes of all ages and abilities who seek to improve their speed, power, agility, and stamina. For more information, visit www.athleticrepublic.com.

CONTACT: Hunter Devereux

hdevereux@franchiseelevator.org

(914) 486-0330

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Athletic Republic