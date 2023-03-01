Casa dos Ventos invests in the conservation of the Atlantic Forest

SÃO PAULO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa dos Ventos, a Brazilian company leading the energy transition, invests in the preservation of an area of Atlantic Forest in the south of the State of Bahia.

The initiative aims to create an ecological refuge and promote wildlife, through the initial planting of 10,000 seedlings of native species, including pau brasil, pau ferro and various fruit species. In addition to planting, Casa dos Ventos will remotely monitor the trees, using a geolocation code.

The action is a partnership with greentech, Muda o Presente. "Casa dos Ventos uses nature's resources to, in harmony with it, generate energy for a more sustainable development", says Lucas Araripe, executive director of the company.

