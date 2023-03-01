Emerging Litigation and Corporate Boutiques Create Powerhouse Alliance

Creates 'Firm of General Counsels'

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK and SYDNEY and LONDON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American litigation boutique Invenio LLP and emerging global legal consultancy Biztech Lawyers today announced the launch of their cross-border partnership that will now provide an even broader range of legal and strategic business advice to clients who are facing moments of emergence, crisis, or transformation, either as an organization or in navigating new asset classes or markets.

The alliance creates a 'firm of General Counsels' with founders who have served as GCs globally.

With this partnership, current and future clients alike will be able to leverage Invenio LLP's legal and advisory work in complex dispute resolution, litigation finance, and alternative assets – just as Biztech Lawyers' expertise in international business, technology transactions, and aviation issues will drive these key broader capabilities. This partnership offers clients nimble and highly experienced teams that are rate-sensitive and can operate globally from operational bases throughout the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

The alliance creates a 'firm of General Counsels' in that it features founders who have each served as highly-regarded General Counsel of leading companies. Invenio leader Ed Gehres held the role for Miami-based investment platform 777 Partners, while counterpart Blake Trueblood served as General Counsel of litigation finance companies Justice Funds and Signal Funding. Meanwhile, Biztech Lawyers Co-Founders Anthony Bekker and Chris Spillman held the same roles at Australian-based technology unicorn Rokt and buy-now pay-later leader QuadPay. Together, the founders now offer clients the benefits of dozens of years of collective experience as advocates and business leaders in some of the most dynamic high growth industries and emerging asset classes.

The announcement also comes on the heels of Biztech's expansion into the United Kingdom, and the partnership will enable both firms to leverage each other's strengths.

"We are excited to partner with Biztech Lawyers," Ed Gehres, Managing Partner of Invenio LLP, said. "Their international network and bench strength in the USA, UK, and Australia will be a valuable asset for our clients, and we look forward to working together to provide them with the best possible legal services. Indeed, we believe this alliance will be one of a small handful of legal advisors to offer litigation finance transactional capabilities in the major markets of the US, UK, and Australia."

"Ed Gehres and Blake Trueblood are highly respected operators with a long history of success across an array of legal service categories," said Chris Spillman, Managing Director, Americas of Biztech Lawyers. "Their expertise in counseling growth companies in plaintiff-side litigation and litigation defense will be a huge asset for our clients when they need it most, and we look forward to working together to provide our mutual clients with the best possible legal services."

The partnership between Invenio and Biztech Lawyers is expected to be a long-term and mutually beneficial one. The firms will work closely together to ensure that their clients receive the best possible legal services, and they will continue to explore opportunities for growth and expansion in the future.

About Invenio LLP

Invenio LLP is a claimant-focused litigation firm and litigation finance advisory. The firm's litigation practice focuses on mass tort cases and complex commercial matters. Its work in litigation finance involves case and portfolio assessments and transactional work for both law firm borrowers and lenders. The firm also features corporate advisory and strategic solutions/crisis management practices that draw on the founders' decades of experience in high stakes "turning points" for companies and markets.

About Biztech Lawyers

Biztech Lawyers was founded in 2018 by Anthony Bekker and Chris Spillman, based on an identified need for specialist technology lawyers who could act as outside counsel in assisting tech businesses with their commercial legal needs.

Biztech prides itself on understanding the complexities and needs of tech-driven business unlike other legal partners, and boasts deep practical experience gained from top-tier law and strategy consulting, and from operational and leadership roles in scaling some of the world's most exciting startups.

With offices in Australia, the UK, and the United States, Biztech has a unique legal and operations skillset, drawing on a network of specialist lawyers and tech partners across the world to support clients through every stage of development.

