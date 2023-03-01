IGT PlaySports™ Advances Sports Betting in Ohio via BetSkybox Agreement

LONDON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its proven IGT PlaySports™ technology is expanding its footprint within Ohio through an agreement with BetSkybox to deploy IGT's PlaySports QuickBet™ Kiosks at licensed restaurants and bars across Ohio.

"BetSkybox is thrilled to deliver IGT's award-winning sports betting technology to our licensed partners and offer the convenience of PlaySports' self-service betting solutions to the many sports fans throughout Ohio," said Ron Frederickson, President of Skybox Sports Network / BetSkybox. "IGT's high-performing betting solutions will add another layer of excitement as patrons gather at these social establishments to watch their favorite sports and teams."

"Expanding IGT PlaySports' footprint in Ohio through our partnership with BetSkybox increases the opportunity for sports fans throughout the state to enjoy premium betting experiences while they are watching games at restaurants and bars," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "Ohio's high-profile professional and collegiate sports teams have loyal and engaged fan bases. The simplicity and intuitive nature of IGT's PlaySports kiosks will make it easy for any fan to responsibly place bets on their favorite sports teams."

IGT PlaySports' best-in-class solutions have launched both class A and C licensee partners in Ohio, demonstrating the depth of its sports betting capabilities and offerings. IGT PlaySports, part of IGT PlayDigital, is deployed at more than 80 gaming venues across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more visit IGT.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About BetSkybox

Skybox Sports Network Inc. with its BetSkbox division and brand has been awarded a conditional Type C Proprietor Sports Gaming License from the Ohio Lottery and Ohio Casino Control Commission. BetSkybox will deploy sports betting Kiosks into Lottery approved host partner locations throughout the entire state of Ohio. BetSkybox will additionally be adding the Skybox core product line of Sports Tickers and Odds Boards along with the Kiosks.

The Skybox proprietary brand of peripheral products add excitement to the corner bar or restaurant location creating a Sportsbook look and feel with light, colour and motion.

Based in Las Vegas BetSkybox has additionally launched its new Networks Operating Centre (NOC) across from the Columbus Blue Jackets Nationwide arena with a showroom and a fully staffed team of professionals offering management and customer service. For additional information please contact Ron Frederickson at ron@betskybox.com 888-884-2537 ext. 2.

