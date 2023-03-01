TASTE WHAT'S POSSIBLE WITH FULFIL NUTRITION AND PACK UP + GO'S EPIC TRAVEL GIVEAWAY

Enter for a Chance to Win a Surprise Vacation for Two

BOULDER, Colo., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FULFIL Nutrition, maker of indulgent chocolate flavored protein bars, is setting off on an adventure with Pack Up + Go and offering two customers a three-day roundtrip surprise vacation for two. In addition, FULFIL Nutrition will give away 101 variety packs of its decadent protein bars.

FULFIL Nutrition (PRNewswire)

When shoppers find FULFIL bars at participating retail locations, including Circle K, Schnuck's and United Supermarket stores, customers can scan a QR code directing them to FULFILsweeps.com where they can enter to win a surprise vacation worth $2,200. The trip will be curated by Pack Up + Go, a surprise travel brand that specializes in planning surprise vacations around the US. This national promotion will run from March 1, 2023, through April 30, 2023.

"At FULFIL, we think the greatest adventures are the ones which deliver something fresh, exciting, and beyond expectations. Which is why we make sure our FULFIL protein bars deliver rich, chocolatey, indulgent taste and texture beyond what anyone would expect from a protein snack bar," says Michael Reese, FULFIL's Marketing Director. "It's also why we launched the 'Taste What's Possible' sweepstakes with Pack Up + Go, giving two lucky winners a mystery trip where anything is possible, be it wine tasting in California, cruising on a catamaran in Florida, or zip lining over the mountains of Colorado."

About FULFIL Nutrition

FUFLIL Nutrition started with a simple question: why can't the snacks we love be both nutritious and insanely delicious? After all, nowadays the dream is to have it all. FULFIL bars are bursting with indulgent flavors you'll actually enjoy from Chocolate Salted Caramel and Chocolate Peanut Butter. And when it comes to benefits, each bar contains 15 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar, 8 vitamins and 3 grams or less of net carbs. Whether you are crushing an all-day job, training for a marathon, a parent that is on-the-go, or always looking for your next adventure, FULFIL bars are here to fuel you along the way. FULFIL Nutrition is available at Amazon, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Kroger, and other top regional grocers. For more information on FULFIL Nutrition, visit usa.fulfilnutrition.com .

