Therapy Brands Partners with WebMD Care to Expand Access to Mental and Behavioral Health Practitioners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands and WebMD Care announce a new partnership designed to connect patients directly with accredited mental and behavioral health professionals. Customers of Therapy Brands' practice management solution, TheraNest, will be able to leverage WebMD Care's provider directories to attract more clients. WebMD Care's provider directories are searched by over 18 million healthcare consumers per month, making it the most trafficked healthcare directory in the U.S.

"We are excited about this partnership with WebMD Care to connect clients directly with therapists, providing them quick, easy, and better access to mental health providers," said Maria Perrin, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, Therapy Brands. "Expanding access to quality mental and behavioral healthcare is essential for achieving whole person care."

Through this partnership, TheraNest customers can list their practice's contact information, accepted forms of insurance, and other data on the WebMD Care site; which also enables providers to respond to patient reviews. Providers can gain access to a Vitals.com profile, part of WebMD Care's physician directory.

"It is our mission to connect patients with healthcare professionals. We're excited to partner with Therapy Brands, an industry leader, that shares our belief in empowering individuals to improve their overall health and wellness," said Steve Yeich, General Manager of WebMD Care.

For more information on WebMD Care and Enhanced Profiles please visit https://go.webmdcare.com/theranest.

Therapy Brands is the leading healthcare IT partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, revenue and data solutions drive exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. Therapy Brands is the trusted partner of thousands of therapy practices who rely on our solutions to simplify their administration, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care. (www.therapybrands.com)

WebMD is a leading publisher of news and healthcare information pertaining to human mental and physical health. WebMD introduced its physician directory, WebMD Care, as a way for patients to find and book care from a healthcare professional. Additionally, WebMD Care's health network consists of both WebMD and Vitals.com. Every free or Enhanced WebMD Physician Profile is syndicated onto Vitals.com. (doctor.webmd.com)

Nicole Lininger

nicole.lininger@therapybrands.com or 724-601-0337

