Etihad Airways Engineering partners with Ramco Systems

Enhances its Digital MRO journey with Ramco Aviation Suite

DUBAI, UAE and CHENNAI, India, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Etihad Airways Engineering, one of the world's leading aircraft maintenance and engineering solutions providers, has partnered with global enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems to implement its Aviation Suite V5.9. The project was officially announced at the 2023 edition of MRO Middle East, held at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai.

(L-R) P.R. Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems with Abdul Khaliq Saeed, CEO, Etihad Airways Engineering, during the signing ceremony at the 2023 MRO Middle East, Dubai (PRNewswire)

With modules covering Contract & Quote Management, Maintenance Planning, Hangar Maintenance, Component Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Engineering, Quality, Digital Task Cards, ePublications, and Customer Billing, Ramco's integrated Aviation Suite will streamline multiple operations across Etihad Airways Engineering, offering the organisation a single source of information with real-time visibility. In addition, Ramco's digital tools such as Ramco Anywhere mobile apps, dashboards, and integrated customer portals, will seamlessly digitise Etihad Airways Engineering's operations, enhance process efficiencies, and help them go paperless.

Abdul Khaliq Saeed, CEO, Etihad Airways Engineering, said, "At Etihad Airways Engineering, we are passionate about integrating next generation technologies in today's emerging aerospace trends in readiness for the future. By deploying Ramco's state-of-the-art Aviation Suite, Etihad Airways Engineering will be able to deliver innovative solutions and services that will not only provide outstanding customer experience but will also optimise our cost and turnaround time by efficient resource utilisation. We are all set to leverage the power of automation with Ramco."

Etihad Airways Engineering is a part of ADQ, offering industry leading aircraft maintenance and engineering solutions including airframe maintenance, component repair, overhaul services and technical training, with a team of around 2,000 professionals from around the world. The organisation takes pride in the reliability and on-time delivery of its services and is driven by a dynamic culture of excellence in everything they do. The company has vast experience in providing total maintenance solutions for Airbus and Boeing aircraft including advanced composite repair, cabin refurbishment and component services around the clock from its facility adjacent to Abu Dhabi International Airport. Cutting edge processes and solutions are used at the facility from a dedicated centralised planning and control (CPAC) facility for heavy maintenance to automated tool management and live dashboards across the business to monitor the progress of every project in real time.

Etihad Airways Engineering is the first organisation in the Middle East to be granted an extended Part 21J Design Organisation Approval by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to undertake major cabin design and modification.

P.R. Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems, said, "It is remarkable to witness the trust that Ramco Aviation has been winning from renowned aircraft service providers such as Etihad Airways Engineering. Situated in the heart of one of the world's most prolific aviation growth markets, Ramco's association with Etihad Airways Engineering will play a key role in driving digitisation and increasing overall operational efficiency at Etihad Airways Engineering. With Ramco's next-gen Aviation Suite infused with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we look forward to building a digital MRO journey at Etihad Airways Engineering."

Ramco Aviation Suite is trusted by 24,000+ users to manage 4,000+ aircraft globally. With 90+ Aviation organizations onboard, Ramco is the solution of choice for top Airlines, 3rd party MROs, large Heli-Operators, leading Defense organizations, and major Urban Air Mobility companies around the world. Available on cloud, Ramco Aviation Suite provides accessibility with 'Anywhere Apps', significantly accelerating organizational efficiency and agility. Ramco is changing the paradigm of enterprise software with Artificial Intelligence based solutions, intelligent voice enabled user experience, and advanced features such as digital task cards, offline maintenance capability, conversational chatbots, HUBs and cognitive solutions.

About Etihad Airways Engineering

Etihad Airways Engineering is the largest commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services provider in the Middle East, and a part of ADQ. The company offers maintenance services around the clock, including design, advanced composite repair, cabin refurbishment and component services, from its state-of-the-art 500,000 sqm facility located in Abu Dhabi, adjacent to Abu Dhabi International Airport, with 140,000 sqm of aircraft parking area, aircraft hangars covering 66,000 sqm, and a custom-designed hangar that can accommodate up to three Airbus A380 aircraft simultaneously. The company has successfully completed maintenance projects over the years for airlines from all over the world.

For more information, visit: www.etihadengineering.com and follow the latest company updates on LinkedIn at http://bit.ly/EYEngLinkedIn

About Ramco Systems:

Ramco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.

For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/products/aviation-software/

Follow Ramco on Twitter @RamcoSystems / @RamcoAviation and stay tuned to https://www.ramco.com/blog

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014656/PR_Ramco_Etihad.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923662/Ramco_Logo.jpg

Ramco Systems Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ramco Systems