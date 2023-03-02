Figure emerges from stealth and unveils Figure 01 - a humanoid robot to support supply chain on a global scale

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Figure, an AI Robotics company, emerges from stealth today to unveil Figure 01, the world's first commercially viable general purpose humanoid robot. This humanoid will have the ability to think, learn, and interact with its environment and is designed for initial deployment into the workforce to address labor shortages and over time lead the way in eliminating the need for unsafe and undesirable jobs.

Figure was founded in 2022 by Brett Adcock, former Founder of Archer Aviation and Vettery, and plans to revolutionize the field of robotics. "Today we're seeing unprecedented labor shortages with tens of millions of unsafe or undesirable jobs in the U.S. alone," says Adcock. "If we want continued growth, we need more productivity — which means more automation. Once Figure's humanoids are deployed to work alongside us, we'll have the potential to produce an abundance of affordable, more widely available goods and services to a degree the world has never seen."

The Figure team currently consists of 40 industry experts with a combined 100 years of AI and humanoid experience from Boston Dynamics, Tesla, IHMC, GoogleX, Cruise, and Apple SPG. Dr. Jerry Pratt joined Figure as CTO with over 20 years of humanoid experience from IHMC, where he led the team at the DARPA Humanoid Robotics Challenge. The Figure team completed the full-scale humanoid build in just six months and will begin testing in the coming months.

The company's first humanoid robot, named Figure 01, combines the dexterity of the human form with cutting edge AI to perform a wide range of tasks in various industries, such as manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, and retail. Longer term, Figure's humanoids will play an important role in additional areas such as assisting in the home, caring for the elderly, and potentially even building new worlds on other planets.

"We believe general purpose humanoid robots have far more potential than single-purpose robots, which are currently ubiquitous within the field," says Adcock, Figure's Founder and CEO. "In early development, the tasks Figure's humanoids complete will be structured and repetitive, but over time, and with advancements in robot learning and software, we will expand capabilities and eventually see tasks being performed better than humans."

When asked about the future of Figure, Adcock believes "we have the potential to impact the largest industry on the planet, and contribute to the early stages of AI and robotics to help lead the way for a positive AI future for humanity."

To learn more, visit www.figure.ai .

View original content:

SOURCE Figure AI Inc.