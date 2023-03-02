Publicis Health Launches Insagic, a Groundbreaking Insights and Advisory Business

Insagic expertly unites data science with social science, delivering actionable insights that power modern healthcare marketing

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Health today announced the launch of Insagic, a new insights and advisory business that combines data, design, and dialogues to deliver the activatable insights and transformational intelligence that healthcare marketers need to succeed and grow in today's platform world.

The Insagic Platform is built on an activatable, real-world data foundation, purpose-built for healthcare and the new outcomes economy. Its proprietary data architecture uniquely crosswalks billions of clinical and lifestyle data points, including the largest consumer database from Epsilon and more than 1.6 million minutes of exclusive, real-world doctor-patient dialogues.

"We believe human-centered, context-sensing, hyper-individualized patient support models—built in collaboration with stakeholders throughout the industry, sourcing data from across the healthcare ecosystem—will transform the larger healthcare industry as we know it. And Insagic is the indispensable partner that healthcare marketers need to make this transformation," said Larry Mickelberg, Chief Commercial Officer, Publicis Health.

At launch, Insagic's service offerings include: patient and HCP analytics; audience finding and segmentation; advanced targeting; persuasion modeling; intervention design; and outcomes optimization. Key product offerings are Verilogue DialogueStudies, HealthStyles, and SmartStudio.

"We know that diverse minds coming together to tackle complex healthcare and business challenges will always yield better results and better patient outcomes," said Susan Manber, Chief Patient Officer, Publicis Health. "By bringing together an array of experts—from world-class linguists to leading data scientists—we can help health and wellness brands purposefully realize the promise of true patient centricity."

Insagic's launch partners include several of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, leading retail pharmacies, and innovative diagnostic providers, helping them address a wide range of key business questions, including, among others:

How can we get more people to participate in clinical trials?

What are the different patient types and how hyper-personalized content can drive behavior change?

What do we need to do to take action to serve the underserved ?

Can we predict HCPs that are most likely to try, adopt, and remain loyal – and design an engagement strategy to drive productivity?

Can we predict patients at the highest risk of lapsing therapy and design programs to change behavior?

"We understand that our clients don't need more data—they need more insight," said Mickelberg. "By expertly uniting data science with social science, we deliver actionable insights that power modern healthcare marketing."

Insagic is headquartered in New York City and joins Publicis Health's existing offices in Boston, Chicago, London, Paris, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Windsor.

About Insagic

Insagic, a Publicis Health company, is a next-generation insights and advisory business that combines data, design, and dialogues to deliver the activatable insights and transformational intelligence that healthcare marketers need to succeed and grow in today's platform world. Insagic is home to more than 50 innovative behavior scientists, data scientists, ethnographers, linguists, strategists, researchers, and designers—all united around the vision of creating a world where connected health intelligence accelerates the path to better outcomes. For more information, visit us at www.publicishealth.com/insagic.

About Publicis Health

At Publicis Health, we are united around one purpose: to create a world where people are equipped and motivated to take control of their health. We transform healthcare marketing and communications into healthcare engagement. We believe healthcare marketing is healthcare, fostering healthy conversations, healthy behaviors and healthy people. With 40 offices and 11 brands across the globe, Publicis Health's worldwide staff is comprised of more than 3,000 healthcare professionals who are experts in advertising and branding, data and analytics, strategic planning, service design, digital media and technology, science, and medicine. Publicis Health companies include Digitas Health, Heartbeat, Insagic, Langland, Payer Sciences, Publicis Health France, Publicis Health Media, Razorfish Health, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, and Verilogue. For more information, visit us at www.publicishealth.com .

Contact: Kipp Jarecke-Cheng, kipp.cheng@publicishealth.com

View original content:

SOURCE Publicis Health