Acosta Group Names New President of OeP, Mike Burrington

Digital Commerce Veteran to Accelerate Growth for Brand Clients on Amazon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta Group announced today that Mike Burrington has joined the company's Digital Commerce business unit as President of OeP, a best-in-class agency for brands selling on Amazon. In his new role, Burrington will report to John Carroll, President of Digital Commerce and Advanced Analytics, Acosta Group.

Mike Burrington, President of OeP (PRNewswire)

Burrington joins OeP from Ideoclick, where he designed customer-focused initiatives across every e-commerce discipline, driving exceptional growth for brand and product manufacturer clients. Previously, he held a senior leadership position with Amazon and Amazon Fresh, launching over 15,000 Amazon items via relationships established with many leading CPG brands.

"I am excited for how Mike and the OeP team will elevate our white glove service to clients across multiple categories, bringing advanced insight, analytics and reporting tools to grow and win with Amazon," said Carroll. "His addition to the collective of Acosta Group agencies further bolsters our commitment to bringing differentiated digital commerce services to our CPG and retail partners."

Acosta Group acquired OeP in early 2022 as part of its strategy to offer clients one-stop digital commerce services across retailer e-commerce platforms. OeP helps enable emerging and established brands bridge the physical and digital shelf in the modern marketplace as shoppers continue to rapidly embrace omnichannel retail. With an unparalleled depth of knowledge of Amazon, OeP increases brand presence and ROI for clients seeking to accelerate profitable growth on the world's largest e-commerce platform.

ABOUT ACOSTA GROUP

Acosta Group is a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing and foodservice agencies empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace. By delivering transformative, commerce-focused solutions and more than 95 years of expertise, Acosta Group connects the company's partners with people at every point in the consumer journey.

Comprised of Acosta, CORE Foodservice, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services and ActionLink, Acosta Group understands and anticipates evolving consumer needs, fueling accelerated performance to connect tomorrow's commerce today. For more information, please visit acosta.group

Acosta Group (PRNewswire)

