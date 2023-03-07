Covetrus Grows Leadership Teams with Strategic New Hires

Healthcare industry veteran Matt Yordy and technology leader Scot Gillespie bring more than 50 years combined experience to the animal-health technology leader

PORTLAND, Maine, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus®, a global leader in animal-health technology, products and services, today announced the appointments of Matt Yordy as President, Covetrus North America, who will be responsible for helping to grow the company's footprint across the region, and Scot Gillespie as Chief Technology Officer within the company's Global Technology Solutions (GTS) group. Gillespie will lead advancement of the company's innovative technology products and solutions for veterinarians and their practices.

Yordy, a healthcare industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, joins Covetrus from McKesson where he was president, strategic accounts, and senior vice president, U.S. operating strategy. He also led business development efforts for McKesson's three U.S. business units, namely pharmaceutical solutions, prescription technologies and medical surgical solutions. He will report to Benjamin Wolin, president and CEO of Covetrus, and become part of the company's executive management team.

Gillespie, who has more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry, joins Covetrus from Salesforce where he served as executive vice president and general manager of the company's commerce cloud business. Throughout his career, Gillespie has developed and executed leading edge solutions across multiple lines of businesses and technical platforms. Gillespie will report to Georgia Wraight, executive vice president and president of Covetrus GTS.

"Matt and Scot are both passionate, dedicated leaders with strong business-to-business expertise and we are excited to welcome them to the Covetrus family," said Wolin. "Matt's impressive career in corporate strategy and business development will help us propel our North America business to new heights. Scot, a proven leader within the technology and SaaS industries, has experience leading large enterprise teams and his talents in developing software, infrastructure, security and cloud solutions are unmatched. Our leadership team and our stakeholders will benefit from their diverse experiences as we bring our broad set of solutions to veterinarians in a manner that drives success for our business, our customers and the pet owners they serve."

Earlier in his career Yordy was senior vice president of external operations at Prime Therapeutics and a consultant at Towers Perrin.

"I'm honored to join Covetrus and look forward to being part of its growth throughout North America," said Yordy. "I was drawn to Covetrus because I believe in the company mission, leadership team, people and culture. In addition, it's exciting to be part of the dynamic veterinary, animal health and technology industry, which Covetrus is well-positioned to lead."

Prior to his role at Saleforce, Gillespie was Chief Technology Officer and general manager at Arc XP, a global turnkey, fully hosted state-of-the-art digital experience and eCommerce SaaS platform engineered to meet the demands of enterprise brands, media, entertainment, and retailers. Other positions held by Gillespie include vice president, Enterprise Engineering at Grainger and divisional vice president, eCommerce Engineering at Sears Holding.

"Covetrus is transforming the veterinary industry through its SaaS technology, and I'm excited about joining the company to help advance its cutting-edge innovation," said Gillespie. "As a pet parent to two dogs and a horse, I share the company's passion for animals and the veterinarians who treat them. Through advancements in technology, we can continue to expand the industry in ways never thought possible."

Yordy has bachelor's degree in economics and finance from Creighton University, a Master of Business Administration degree from Queens University of Charlotte (N.C.), and an executive education certificate in mergers and acquisitions from the Wharton School.

Gillespie has a bachelor's degree in management information systems from National Louis University in Chicago and a Master of Business Administration degree from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,700 employees serving over 100,000 veterinary customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit www.covetrus.com.

