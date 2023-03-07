Qorvis Relaunches Brand with New Markets, Expanded Capabilities

Following Management Buyout, Qorvis Puts Focus on Delivering Influence and Capital to Global Clients

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qorvis announces the relaunch of the global advisory and strategic communications agency's brand, combining a 20-year legacy with new markets and expanded capabilities to more effectively serve clients in the face of an increasingly volatile geopolitical climate and economy.

The relaunch comes following the management buyout announced December 31, led by long-time Qorvis executive Matt J. Lauer.

"We are a reborn agency, with a unique offering at the nexus of influence and capital," says Lauer, who serves as the new chief executive officer after nearly two decades at Qorvis. "We have the reach and resources to help clients accelerate growth, secure capital, and influence outcomes in the markets that matter most."

In addition to a refreshed brand, the Qorvis relaunch includes:

Two new primary hubs in Geneva and Dubai , in addition to the Washington, D.C. HQ and a presence in additional global business and policy centers.

Three purpose-built practice groups: Strategic Communications, Geopolitical Solutions, and Market Intelligence & Compliance, a new offering to help corporations navigate the increasingly complex financial and regulatory environment, access capital markets, and communicate with transparency.

New capabilities—including capital and financial transaction compliance and transparency solutions, and branded news and premium content—as well as expanded advocacy, strategic communications, creative, and digital services.

"I'm excited to return to Qorvis, which has been reimagined with an unmatched global outlook, and expanded set of capabilities," says Richard Silipigni, who will lead global business development efforts from the D.C. office. "We offer the creativity, dynamism, and agility of a startup, with the depth of expertise of a 20-year brand, and we plan to leverage our position to continue to serve both existing and new clients and markets worldwide."

The management team includes:

Matt J. Lauer, Chief Executive Officer: With Qorvis since 2004, Lauer founded the agency's public diplomacy brand and manages communications campaigns for multinational corporations and sovereign governments. In the aftermath of 9/11, he served as executive director of the U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy at the Department of State under Secretary Colin L. Powell, and he advises the board of Mercuria Energy Trading, one of the largest commodities traders in the world, as global head of public affairs.

Maria Jose Abad, Chief Operating Officer: Previously a vice president at Qorvis, for over a decade she has advised consumer and corporate clients and sovereign governments on strategic communications and event management in Europe, Africa, and South America. Originally from Ecuador, she's been named among Huffington Post's 40 Top Latinos in American Media, 50 Top Latino Voices to Follow on Twitter, and 7 Young Latinos in Online Media.

Samantha Sault, Chief Editorial Officer: Sault joined the buyout after founding The Samantha Sault Agency, which provides bespoke editorial content and branded newsrooms to clients worldwide. She has 15 years of experience in media and communications in D.C. and Geneva, notably as vice president of communications for the U.S. Fashion Industry Association and an editor in the World Economic Forum's Davos content newsroom. A Hachette Book Group author, she began her career as a digital editor at The Weekly Standard.

Richard Silipigni, Chief Development Officer: After leading the strategy behind the inception, growth, and ultimate acquisition of Bluetext, one of the top digital agencies in the U.S., Silipigni returns to Qorvis to lead business development and leverage the agency's global footprint to expand its digital-first branding, marketing, and policy communication strategies into new markets. Previously, he held top sales positions with WTOP Radio and the Washington Redskins.

Özkan Yilmaz, Chief Financial Officer: Yilmaz is a highly experienced professional in the banking and energy trading industries. He has spent a significant portion of his career working for ING Bank, holding various positions in New York, London, and Amsterdam. He also held a leadership role at Mercuria Energy Trading as Vice President of Investments, and he is a CFA charterholder.

Grace Fenstermaker, Managing Partner, EMEA: In her return to Qorvis, Fenstermaker oversees campaigns for sovereign governments and multinational corporations from Dubai, primarily in the energy and banking sectors. She has served as a public affairs advisor to SOCAR Trading, Wellbred Trading, and Novum Energy. She was a media strategy advisor to Egypt's Office of the Presidential Spokesperson during the country's 2014 election and began her career at Fox News.

Brad Klapper, Managing Partner, Washington, D.C.: Previously a senior vice president at Qorvis, Klapper has advised foreign ministers, ambassadors, CEOs, and global religious leaders on communications, strategy, and geopolitical dynamics. Previously, he was an award-winning writer and editor at The Associated Press, covering the biggest stories in world affairs and reporting from more than 70 countries.

For more information, visit www.qorvis.com.

