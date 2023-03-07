Service Express Acquires Data Center Support Provider ServIQ

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Express, the leading provider of data center solutions, today announces the acquisition of ServIQ. This investment complements Service Express' existing channel partner program and builds upon its current portfolio of solutions.

Founded in 2004, ServIQ provides multivendor data center support for some of the world's largest brands and Fortune 500 companies. In addition to over 19 years of industry experience, ServIQ brings a team of talented sales, service, engineering and customer support professionals to Service Express.

"This is a major step for ServIQ and we're honored to have the support of Service Express as we transition into the next phase of our business," said Jeff Reale, Owner of ServIQ.

"I've worked alongside the Service Express team for over 9 years and have experienced the company's service and track record first-hand. We look forward to bringing new offerings to the table with the help of Service Express' global presence and wide range of data center solutions. ServIQ anticipates a seamless transition, and we look forward to what's on the horizon."

Service Express offers an extensive portfolio of solutions, including data center maintenance and managed infrastructure services designed to help customers maintain and evolve their digital IT strategies.

"We look forward to welcoming ServIQ customers and employees to Service Express!" said Ron Alvesteffer, President and CEO of Service Express. "Service Express' purpose is to provide the best experience for our customers, partners and employees, and ServIQ provides an opportunity for us to expand our partnerships and customer base."

Agile Equity served as the financial advisor to ServIQ. For more information about Service Express and the company's solutions, visit serviceexpress.com.

About Service Express

Service Express is an industry-leading data center solutions provider specializing in global multivendor maintenance, hybrid cloud, managed infrastructure services, hardware solutions and more. Companies around the globe trust Service Express to deliver reliable end-to-end support. Service Express' flagship technology, ExpressConnect®, helps IT teams automate support with monitoring, ticketing, integrations and account management. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com .

About ServIQ

ServIQ is a data center support provider specializing in third-party maintenance, managed services, hardware solutions and more. Since 2004, the company has transformed how organizations purchase, maintain and upgrade IT equipment. ServIQ works alongside some of the world's largest brands and Fortune 500 customers. For more information, visit serviq.com .

