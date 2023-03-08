Acclaimed women's organizations and scholars offer curated lists of best resources to honor Women's History Month

Lists are part of global library resources on WorldCat.org

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate and celebrate Women's History Month, WorldCat.org, the website that connects online searchers to the world's libraries, has collaborated with some of the most renowned women's organizations and scholars to share thought-provoking lists of important works about, by, and for women. These materials are intended to provide educators, parents, students, and the general public with an understanding of the most important and meaningful resources for Women's History Month and for women's studies throughout the year.

Celebrated in the U.S. since 1987, Women's History Month honors the brave, accomplished, and influential women whose perspectives and achievements have changed the course of the nation's history. To help make engagement in that history more accessible and actionable, WorldCat.org has collected and curated resources and expert lists on a topic page about women's lives, experiences, and contributions from some of the leading organizations and leaders in the field, including The National Women's History Alliance, which spearheaded the movement to declare March as Women's History Month, the National Women's Studies Association, and The Karson Institute for Race, Peace, and Social Justice.

The Women's History topic page contains lists of books, documentaries, films, videos, and more, curated across focus areas that include:

20 seminal moments from American women's history

The fundamentals of women's history

Women and the economy

Women in politics

Women in sports

Anthologies of women writers

Biographies and memoirs of notable women

Popular stories and depictions of women

Other popular searches on, or related to, women's history on WorldCat.org

"When we helped establish Women's History Month, our aim was to promote women's history through education, empowerment, equality and inclusion," said Molly Murphy MacGregor, Executive Director and Co-Founder of The National Women's History Alliance. "This unique collaboration with WorldCat.org creates a centralized, comprehensive, and accessible resource that enables people to explore the strength and inspiration of the women who came before us – and the remarkable women working among us today."

To learn more about the vital role of women in American history, visit the Women's History topic page on WorldCat.org at https://worldcat.org/topics/womens-history.

