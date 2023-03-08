Checkpoint in attendance at 2023 FMI Asset Protection & Grocery Resilience Conference

PHILADELPHIA, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With fresh food waste being a critical challenge for grocers, Checkpoint Systems is committed to providing solutions that can enable stores to waste less and sell more. Checkpoint is happy to announce their return to FMI's 2023 Asset Protection & Grocery Resilience Conference.

FMI will take place from the 19th to the 22nd of March 2023 in Orlando, Florida, where grocers from all over the country will have an opportunity to learn more about loss prevention, risk management, workplace safety and crisis management and how it pertains to the food retail industry. This conference provides an opportunity to network and collaborate with fellow grocers and suppliers attending the conference, all while attending beneficial thought leadership seminars.

In 2023 the conference will focus on a series of discussion topics that include: Business Continuity Planning, Organized Retail Crime, Civil Unrest, Workplace Violence, and Cybersecurity. Join Checkpoint Systems in FMI's Thought Leadership Series, Breakfast Bites, where industry thought leaders will present their solutions on a variety of asset protection topics in a small group setting.

"As grocers face challenges regarding inventory management, fresh food waste, as well as asset protection, Checkpoint is ready to assist. Our team is excited to participate in this year's APGR Thought Leadership Series, where we will showcase innovative solutions for the grocery market to help retailers sell more and lose less." - Frank Panebianco (Checkpoint Vice President, MAS).

Meet with Checkpoint at FMI to learn about how we could help with our existing and new innovative solutions.

About FMI

As the food industry association, FMI works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — from retailers that sell to consumers, to producers that supply food and other products, as well as the wide variety of companies providing critical services — to amplify the collective work of the industry.

About Checkpoint Systems

A division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint Systems is a global leader in RF EAS, RFID and Alpha High Theft solutions for the retail industry, delivering loss prevention and merchandise visibility in a growing omni channel environment. As pioneers of retail technologies for over 50 years, Checkpoint Systems is a vertically integrated RF/RFID solution provider for the retail industry. Our Alpha High Theft Solutions provides retailers with innovative and technologically advanced products engineered to protect high-theft merchandise. Checkpoint Retail Solutions provides a unique offering of software, hardware, labels, tags and connected cloud-based solutions. Our solutions optimize retail operations and efficiencies with improved on-shelf availability, reduced shrink and intuitive real-time data throughout the supply chain and in-store, resulting in improved profitability and an enriched consumer experience.

