CTM Biomedical Announces New Partnerships with Pivot MedTech and TAG Medical to Improve Distribution of its Human Placental Connective Tissue Allografts to Orthopaedic Surgeons

MIAMI, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTM Biomedical, LLC, a leading US provider of human placental connective tissue allografts for surgical use, today announced it has entered into two new agreements with distributors Pivot MedTech and TAG Medical to better serve more orthopaedic surgeons in New Jersey and Georgia. According to the agreements, Pivot and TAG will lead go-to-market strategies for CTM in New Jersey and Georgia respectively, while also providing management support to new and existing distributors in their territories.

CTM implants are intended for homologous use to cover or protect, or to supplement or replace damaged or inadequate connective tissue. (PRNewswire)

The new partnerships with Pivot MedTech and TAG Medical follow a financially record-breaking year of growth for CTM.

"We're delighted to welcome Pivot MedTech and TAG Medical to the CTM distributor network and to strengthen our coverage in two key markets – New Jersey and Georgia," said Nick Edouard, Chief Operating Officer of CTM Biomedical. "Both companies have an unparalleled pedigree in orthopaedic medical device distribution and excellent long-standing physician relationships built on trust. These new partnerships are a testament to our shared values and the investments CTM has made in our tissue repair products, clinical and non-clinical research, and our enablement platforms. We look forward to working together to help more surgeons support tissue repair."

The new partnerships with Pivot MedTech and TAG Medical follow a financially record-breaking year of growth for CTM in 2022. They also follow the recruitment of Stuart Jordan, a highly experienced orthopaedic sales rep with more than 20 years in medical device sales, as Regional Sales Director, South Florida. CTM expects to announce more new distributor partnerships and strategic hires across the US in 2023 as it seeks to further enhance its sales coverage in key surgical US markets.

"We've heard directly from physicians that they want a product to support tissue repair that complements their ability to affect mechanical repair – CTM products are exactly that," said Al Nanni, Principal of Pivot MedTech. "CTM human placental connective tissue allografts strongly complement our existing orthopaedic product mix. We agree with CTM that a biologic issue requires a biologic solution – and more importantly, so do our physicians."

"Continuing to explore the physiology of tissue repair is the next frontier for surgery and no company is more committed to researching, understanding and supporting tissue repair than CTM," said Bruce Desloge, Senior Manager and co-founder of TAG Medical. "CTM's human placental connective tissue allografts are an ideal extracellular matrix – native, pluripotent and immune-privileged – exactly what you need to support tissue repair and constructive remodelling across all tissue types and we're proud to be partnering with CTM."

Pioneering tissue-based medical solutions to help physicians treat biologic issues that are beyond their control: CTM is a biologic solutions company focused on surgical and non-surgical solutions to improve patient lives and reduce healthcare costs. We are a leading national US provider of human placental connective tissue products for surgical use to support tissue repair. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine, and strong ethical behavior, CTM provides a key element to successful outcomes – The Human Element®.

CTM Biomedical, LLC (PRNewswire)

