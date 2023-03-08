Junior Achievement Receives $820,000 from American Express Foundation to Empower Financial Confidence in Today's Youth

Junior Achievement Receive Funds to Deliver JA Finance Park and Financial Literacy Programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement announced today that it has received a grant of $820,000 from American Express Foundation to deliver JA Finance Park and other financial literacy programs to local schools during the 2022-2023 school year through JA of Arizona, JA of New Jersey, JA of New York and JA of South Florida. Junior Achievement shares American Express Foundations' passion to provide students the power of hope and financial confidence to succeed in life.

"Our research shows that most students who have engaged with JA's proven financial literacy programs say they have a strong financial footing," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "With American Express Foundations' support in delivering these programs in our community, together we will empower students with the financial confidence they need to succeed in life."

"We believe that our strength comes from the impact we can make in people's lives," said Alice Fabiano, Vice President of Community Impact, American Express. "Through our 30-year partnership, we're proud to continue to work together with Junior Achievement to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people."

With American Express Foundations' help, students will have the tools, resources, and support they need to navigate uncertain times, reach their full potential, and create a better future for themselves, their families, and their communities.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

About Junior Achievement USA®

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3.3 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States as part of 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org.

