Krebs Stamos Group Appoints Micah McCutchan as President

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Krebs Stamos Group (KSG), founded by Chris Krebs, former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Alex Stamos, Director of Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation, former Chief Security Officer at Facebook, and former Chief Information Security Officer at Yahoo, named Micah McCutchan as President and Chief Operating Officer. McCutchan will guide the firm's strategy and manage day-to-day operations, driving a shared sense of purpose for everyone at KSG. He will also ensure that KSG continues to deliver sage advice for corporate leadership teams seeking to enhance business resilience via secure, trustworthy enterprise systems.

McCutchan says, "Working with Chris and Alex to establish KSG, build our capabilities, and assess what the market needs from us has been a distinct pleasure. It's all about the nexus of geopolitical risk, business strategy, and technology security. The world around us is changing in a way that brings the connection of these three elements into focus. Enterprise leadership teams are exposed to new risk, and all global businesses need to reset their assumptions about what it will take to achieve their goals. At KSG we're confident in our people, our capabilities and our delivery model. I am delighted to continue our mission and expand the impact we achieve for our clients."

Chris Krebs, founding partner of Krebs Stamos Group says, "Micah brings an exceptional ability to see through problems, build consensus and lead teams. He's been with us since the beginning, was instrumental in helping us to define the vision for KSG, and I couldn't think of a better steward to lead our company through its next phase of growth."

Alex Stamos, founding partner of KSG, says, "Our clients need help managing enterprise risk, engineering organizational resiliency and resolving acute information security challenges. Micah brings more than just a deep understanding of business operations. His subject matter expertise equips him to understand the issues our clients face and to engage them in a meaningful way. Regardless of the setting or subject matter, Micah has a keen sense of how to help individuals absorb and analyze information that can inform better decisions. He is very thoughtful in his approach to leadership and Chris and I are lucky to have him here, helping us to build KSG into something truly unique and successful."

Krebs Stamos Group delivers insights that allow clients to confidently navigate uncharted territory. We work with enterprises that face complex operational and technology security risks. Our mission is to enhance the readiness of enterprise leadership teams by delivering sound security strategies that acknowledge the emerging challenges associated with a changing world and global operating footprint.

