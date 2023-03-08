NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. (Tokyo) starts to sell "Next Short Rib 2.1 (Marinated Japanese BBQ)" at 31 Costco Wholesale locations in Japan, starting the beginning of March 2023

TOKYO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of NEXT MEATS Holdings, Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as "NXMH") Tokyo based food-tech venture company starts to sell the newest Non-GMO soybean protein based alternative meats product "Next Short Rib 2.1 (Marinated Japanese BBQ)" at all 31 Costco Wholesale locations (as of 23 June 2022) in Japan starting the beginning of March 2023.

Containing two sets of 200g "Next Short Rib 2.1 (Marinated Japanese BBQ)" in the larger package exclusively designed for Costco Wholesale Japan, Ltd. It is 100% vegetable-based product without any additives, preservatives and artificial flavors that has 90 days shelf life in a refrigerator. The live demonstration cooking and tasting are also offered at selected locations for Costco Wholesale customers to try the sizzling and flavorful "Next Short Rib 2.1 (Marinated Japanese BBQ)".

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates an international chain of membership warehouses, under the "Costco Wholesale" name, that carry quality, brand name merchandise at substantially lower prices than are typically found at conventional wholesale or retail outlets. https://www.costco.co.jp

NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of NEXT MEATS Holdings, Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as "NXMH") is Tokyo based food-tech venture company that has been devoted for the research, development and in-house production of premium Japanese-style alternative meat products made with non-GMO soy bean protein since 2020. Our range of products started from the world's first plant-based Yakiniku Short-Rib and Skirt-Steak to Beef Bowl, Chicken, Burger Patties, Pork, Tuna and Milk for both professional and family use. We continue to develop new products and grow business both in Japan and around the world, focusing on Southeast Asia in order to pass down a sustainable global environment to the next generation. We venture into the global market with a proposal of "NEXT Food" choices from Japan.

