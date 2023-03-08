COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- River Financial Inc. ( River.com ) is a leading Bitcoin technology company that offers Bitcoin brokerage accounts, Lightning, and mining. Today, River has announced a partnership with Bitcoin Magazine—the media publication behind the Bitcoin Conference in Miami.

River and Bitcoin Magazine announce a new partnership (PRNewswire)

River and Bitcoin Magazine Announce Lightning Partnership to Drive the Adoption of Bitcoin

River now has direct integration into the new Bitcoin Magazine app, which allows users to create an account on River and buy Bitcoin.

Additionally, users will earn Bitcoin when they read an article on the Bitcoin Magazine app. This allows users to earn free satoshis for learning about the digital asset. These sats can be withdrawn using the Lightning Network to their River wallet, or another wallet of their choice.

"Bitcoin Magazine does an incredible job spreading the message that Bitcoin stands for economic freedom and prosperity," says River CEO Alex Leishman. "River shares this mission and serves as a gateway for people who want to learn about and invest in Bitcoin."

While the broader crypto industry has suffered from bad actors in recent months, there are still innovative, mission-focused companies like River and Bitcoin Magazine that are working to cultivate a more fair and just financial system. This starts by increasing knowledge.

"We see River as one of the best exchanges in the world and the strongest partners for the Bitcoin Magazine app," says Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey. "This new partnership provides the onramp for millions of people to not only buy Bitcoin, but actually earn it by learning. It enables them to enjoy the educational content while stacking sats."

This integration is now active on the Bitcoin Magazine app, with BTC purchases and Lightning transfers available at River through the River app, or at River.com .

About River

Founded in 2019, River is a Bitcoin technology and financial services company. River offers the full suite of Bitcoin brokerage, custody, and mining services in one easy-to-use mobile app and on River.com .

To learn more, please visit River.com or follow them on Twitter @River .

About Bitcoin Magazine

Since 2012 Bitcoin Magazine has been the most trusted source of news, information, and expert commentary on Bitcoin. Providing analysis, research, education, and thought leadership at the intersection of finance, technology, and culture. They are also the organizer of the cryptocurrency industry's largest annual event – The Bitcoin Conference .

This annual global Bitcoin Conference has grown tremendously since it began in San Francisco in 2019. Last April in Miami the team hosted over 26,000 attendees and 400+ companies and went global in October of 2022 with Bitcoin Amsterdam – the largest European bitcoin conference.

CONTACT: marketing@river.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE River Financial Inc.