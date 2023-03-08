SinglePoint Subsidiary BPA Solutions Secures BuyBoard® Contract

- LifeShield+ Products to be Listed in Cooperative's Product Catalog

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING), a company executing on a nationwide acquisition strategy in renewable energy and enhancing buildings indoor air quality and safety, announces subsidiary, BPA Solutions, has received an official BuyBoard® contract and a listing in the BuyBoard® product catalog from The National Purchasing Cooperative (National Cooperative).

BPA Solutions LifeShield+ Logo (PRNewswire)

BuyBoard streamlines the purchasing process for public entities, such as school districts and municipalities, by enabling them to leverage the cooperative's bulk discounts and web-based shopping and ordering. BPA Solutions has received a one-year contract with the option for two, one year extensions in 2024 and 2025 and will be able to market directly to BuyBoard® customers for its LifeShield+ products listed in the BuyBoard® catalog.

Being listed in the BuyBoard® catalog is a significant achievement, as it enables customers to buy products without the need for individual vetting, saving them significant time throughout the purchasing process. The LifeShield+ ballistic door panels and window shades, which are designed and manufactured in the U.S. by Ballistic Barrier Products, are industry-leading innovations in the school safety space, all LifeShield+ products will be available for purchase through the BuyBoard® catalog.

BPA Solutions CEO Ryan Cowell expressed his excitement about the opportunity to connect with their customer base in a new, streamlined way. The BuyBoard® approval will facilitate and improve the purchasing process for their customers. With LifeShield+ products being the only ESSER-approved ballistic product listed on BuyBoard®, Cowell is optimistic about the market moving forward.

To learn more about LifeShield+ products, visit www.bpasolutions.com/safety-products .

BPA Solutions offers high-quality solutions at an affordable price, with a primary emphasis on promoting a healthier and safer indoor environment. These solutions include BOX Pure Air indoor air quality products, LifeShield+ bullet-resistant window shades and door shields, as well as BPA Consulting, which provides guidance to customers seeking to acquire and utilize federal grant funds. For more information, please visit BPAsolutions.com.

About BPA Solutions

At BPA Solutions, we believe in providing products and services designed to create a healthier, safer indoor environment. Our flagship entity, BOX Pure Air, introduced us to the school industry and the daily problems schools face. As we expand, we are constantly looking for ways to provide quality resources at a reasonable cost.

BOX Pure Air - Air Purification and indoor air quality solutions

LifeShield+ - Bullet-resistant window shades & door shields

BPA Consulting - guidance for customers seeking to acquire and utilize federal grant funds

For more information, please visit BPAsolutions.com .





About SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING)

SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle Company focused on the solar energy and storage and indoor air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network by modernizing the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint continues to execute its acquisition strategy by identifying and exploring future growth opportunities in indoor air purification and ventilation, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and other additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com , www.bostonsolar.us , and www.bpasolutions.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, besides statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding revenue projections, financing opportunities, potential plans and objectives of the Company, anticipated growth, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical and other complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SinglePoint Inc Investor Contact:

Tra-Digital IR

212.389.9782 ext. 107

Investors@SinglePoint.com

BPA Solutions Contact:

bpasolutions.com

843.895.2285

info@boxpureairsolutions.com

