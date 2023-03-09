50 Pluie® Diaper Changing Tables to Be Installed Throughout Indianapolis International Airport

Best Airport in North America Elevating Traveler Health and Convenience with World's Only Self-Sanitizing Changing Tables

INDIANAPOLIS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indianapolis International Airport (IND) has announced it will install 50 Pluie® diaper changing tables in the men's, women's, and family restrooms throughout the airport to increase cleanliness, comfort, and convenience for families and young travelers.

"Pluie is on a mission to improve health, cleanliness, comfort, and convenience for all families on the go."

Pluie is the world's first and only self-sanitizing diaper changing table for public restrooms, powered by a patented UV-C light system known to kill 99.9% of germs including influenza, E. coli, and coronavirus. The UV-C light system activates when the table is closed, sanitizing the changing surface in just 60 seconds after each use.

What Makes Pluie Changing Tables Different:

Patented UV-C light technology known to kill 99.9% of germs including influenza, coronavirus, and E. coli sanitizes the changing surface in just 60 seconds after each use

Multi-purpose handles for hanging diaper bags and purses to keep them off the floor

A more comfortable, plush foam leak-proof changing surface

Retractable safety strap that stores in a clean zone when not in use

Learn more about how Pluie works at www.hellopluie.com .

"Installing Pluie's self-sanitizing changing tables throughout the Indianapolis International Airport demonstrates our commitment to the health, safety, and comfort of all of our travelers," said Maria Wiley, ADA coordinator and sr. director of audit, risk management and procurement for the Indianapolis Airport Authority. "And it's another example of our world-class customer service."

This partnership will make the Indianapolis airport the largest single footprint public facility in the U.S. to be outfitted with Pluie changing tables. Tables are currently installed in the airport's Nursing Mothers Lounges located in both concourses post-security as well as the pre-security Nursing Mothers Room near the ticketing area. An additional 43 Pluie changing tables are planned for the men's, women's, and family restrooms throughout the airport in the concourses, ticketing, Civic Plaza, Baggage Claim, Customs, and the Ground Transportation Center.

This announcement comes just in time for the influx of families traveling with children that IND anticipates for spring break.

"Pluie is on a mission to improve health, cleanliness, comfort, and convenience for all families on the go, which aligns perfectly with the Indianapolis airport leadership's commitment to providing the best possible passenger experience for travelers of all ages," says Pluie Founder and CEO Addie Gundry. "Throughout this partnership it has been easy to see why they are consistently recognized as the best airport in North America, and we are honored they see Pluie as a valuable addition for creating the most optimal guest experience for traveling moms, dads, babies, and families of all shapes and sizes."

IND is the only airport to be named Best Airport in North America by Airports Council International (ACI) for 11 consecutive years, an award based on passenger experience feedback, and has also been named a top airport by J.D. Power, Condé Nast, and Travel + Leisure, year after year. IND was also among the first airports certified with ACI's Airport Health Accreditation ensuring the health and safety of the traveling public.

Pluie changing tables can also be found in Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, St. Louis Lambert International Airport, and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, as well as other major facilities in more than 20 states nationwide.

About Pluie

Established in 2020, Pluie is modernizing the outdated public restroom changing table experience with the world's first and only self-sanitizing table, powered by a patented UV-C light system. Pluie is committed to Changing the Table® by making sure all parents and caregivers on the go have a clean, comfortable, and convenient option in every public restroom. Pluie is proudly female-founded, WBENC certified, and operated by CEO Addie Gundry and Co-Founder and COO Brittany Hizer. Pluie is made in the USA, headquartered in Chicago, and was named to Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas list and TIME Magazine Best Inventions of 2021. For more information, visit www.hellopluie.com and follow @hello_pluie .

About Indianapolis International Airport

The Indianapolis International Airport (IND) is consistently ranked, year after year, as the best airport in North America and the nation, based on ease of use, passenger amenities, customer service, local retail offerings and public art. In 2022, IND served more than 8 million business and leisure travelers. The airport is home of the world's second largest FedEx operation and the nation's eighth-largest cargo facility. For more information, visit IND.com .

www.hellopluie.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pluie