Enhanced integration in EcoStruxure™ solutions from Schneider Electric responds to rising energy costs and escalating urgency for sustainable, net-zero buildings

BOSTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its enhanced solutions to increase building sustainability. Included are new integration capabilities in EcoStruxure™ Building Operation 2023, EcoStruxure Connected Room Solutions, and EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert, which will help simplify and speed-up access to data that is essential to manage energy use, help reduce carbon emissions, and enhance building value.

Responding to the global imperative to reduce energy use and carbon emissions

Open and flexible EcoStruxure Building solutions help owners and facility managers respond to rising energy costs, as well as mandates for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. New functionality enables seamless integration to deliver actionable insights and control of multiple building, power, electric vehicle charging, and renewable energy systems in a single, convenient, mobile-enabled control center.

"As 60%1 of energy today is lost or wasted, a more electric and digital world is key to addressing climate and energy crises," said Andre Marino, SVP Digital Buildings, Schneider Electric. "With a modernized building management solution like EcoStruxure Building Operation, systems within a building can be connected and digitalized, making energy more visible and helping reduce energy waste and the associated carbon emissions by up to 20%2. We are committed to helping customers improve operations with fewer resources to exceed their stakeholders' expectations, attract and retain tenants, and enhance occupant experiences, whether buildings are new or retrofit."

Simplified access and more integrations between systems and data

Schneider Electric is the only company to integrate non-critical power within its building management system (BMS), and now PowerLogic™ power meter and energy data is more easily accessible in EcoStruxure Building Operation. Additionally, now its electric vehicle (EV) EVlink Pro AC and EVlink Wallbox charging stations and EcoStruxure EV Charging Expert data can be integrated with Building Operation and EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert. This enables the charging stations to be monitored and controlled in a single view with building and power systems. Facility managers can understand their onsite EV chargers' energy consumption, how the building's load demand and power quality are impacted, and limit or adjust power delivered to the charging stations, such as when the building is operating off-grid.

Access to more building data with reduced environmental impact

The newly released EcoStruxure Building Operation 2023 enables access to the largest volume of building data of any BMS provider, making global enterprise and large-scale site expansions easier and more flexible. This release also introduces EcoStruxure Edge Server, the first stand-alone "containerized" version of BMS software, which avoids the need and expense of hardware (such as controllers) and their associated scope 3 embodied carbon. The Edge Server for Building Operation is deployed faster than traditional BMS installations, and is a more resilient and secure option available for buildings with modern application hosting infrastructures, which are increasingly common due to their power and resource efficiency.

Increased functionality to reduce carbon and reduce energy waste

EcoStruxure™ Connected Rooms Solutions is now enhanced with new extension products for room ventilation system insight and control. The new SpaceLogic RP-V for variable air volume (VAV) controller works with the SpaceLogic Insight-Sensor and Building Operation to precisely control room environments based on anonymous real-time people count occupancy information so energy is used only where and when it's needed. Connected Room Solutions has been demonstrated to provide energy savings (and associated operational carbon savings) of up to 23% through controlling HVAC and lighting based on occupancy.3

Visit these links to learn more about Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Building solutions, world-class remote and onsite Services, and certified EcoXpert™ system integrator partner network.

