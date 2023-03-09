Group Black and The Bishop Gallery sell out exclusive hip hop exhibition ahead of SXSW

The exhibition titled Art's Love Letter To Hip Hop will pay homage to the greatest icons of the genre

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Black and The Bishop Gallery are bringing hip hop to SXSW with their sold out exhibition titled Art's Love Letter To Hip Hop. Throughout the weekend of March 11 and 12, 2023, Group Black and The Bishop Gallery have fully booked exclusive private tours that will give hip hop enthusiasts a sneak peek at what's to come.

Group Black, Where Culture Calls Home. (PRNewswire)

Inspired by the likes of Basquiat and Biggie, the exhibit will showcase the societal and cultural impact of hip hop through various artistic mediums. All the pieces showcased will underscore the overarching theme of celebrating the genre and its cultural contributions.

Over the course of 2023, the exhibit will be traveling cross country popping up in various cities across the United States. Once the sold out tours at SXSW have concluded, Group Black and The Bishop Gallery will be sharing more information on how brands and lovers of hip hop alike can see it for themselves and get involved.

About Group Black:

Group Black is where culture calls home. Group Black's objective is to build the largest collective of Black-owned media and diverse creators by actively deepening the pipeline of media dollars allocated to Black-owned media businesses and by investing in the next generation of innovative and equitable media. It is composed of two divisions, Group Black Media and Group Black Ventures, with the simple mission to dramatically transform the face of media investment and ownership. Group Black seeks to connect a diverse generation looking for content and experiences that reflect who they are. ( www.groupblack.co )

About The Bishop Gallery:

The Bishop Gallery is a contemporary art gallery located in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Launched in 2012 by Erwin John and Stevenson Dunn Jr., The Bishop Gallery aims to provide emerging and established artists with an intimate space to connect with their audience and the ever-expanding Brooklyn art scene. We embrace all artists of varying cultures, genres, backgrounds, and means of artistic expression. We hope to forge a lasting relationship with the artists who show in our space and the surrounding communities. We believe art can be a catalyst for bringing together communities and inciting conversations of change and development. Our objective is to provide the space where the ideas that bring about change are birthed.

