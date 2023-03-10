Henry Repeating Arms Issues Recall Notice for Certain Lever Action .45-70 Rifles

RICE LAKE, Wis., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms recently discovered a safety issue affecting certain lever action .45-70 Gov't rifles manufactured between December 14, 2022, and January 11, 2023. Henry is voluntarily initiating a recall to protect the safety of its customers because, under certain conditions, it is possible that some of these rifles may unintentionally discharge without the trigger being pulled if the hammer is released or dropped from the cocked position. To prevent the possibility of death or serious personal injury, owners of a Henry Repeating Arms lever action .45-70 should discontinue all use until it is determined whether or not the rifle is subject to recall.

(PRNewsfoto/Henry Repeating Arms) (PRNewswire)

Any Henry Repeating Arms firearm obtained before December 2022 is not subject to this recall, and no action is needed.

To determine if a Henry .45-70 lever action rifle is affected, owners should look up the serial number of their firearm at henryusa.com/recall, email recall@henryusa.com, or call toll-free 1-866-200-2354 (M-F, 9 am ET-5 pm ET).

The safety issue leading to this voluntary recall was discovered internally during test firing and is related to firing pins that may not meet specifications. Henry Repeating Arms is ready to replace the firing pins free of charge in the order by which the firearms are received. Information on the current turnaround time for rifles returned under this recall will be provided at henryusa.com/recall. Henry Repeating Arms will make every effort to minimize the turnaround time. Additionally, as a sign of appreciation to its customers, Henry Repeating Arms will send any customer with a rifle affected by this recall a $50 gift card for HenryPride.com upon completion of service.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company employs over 600 people and has over 350,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms