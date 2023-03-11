THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA PRIVACY EVENT

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles ("HACLA") is providing notice of a recent data privacy event that affected personal information related to certain individuals. At this time, there is no evidence of any identity theft or fraud occurring as the result of this incident. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of personal information is one of HACLA's highest priorities and HACLA takes this matter seriously.

On December 31, 2022, HACLA discovered encrypted files on certain computer systems. HACLA learned that it had been the victim of a complex cyber-attack. HACLA immediately shut down its network and launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists to determine the nature and scope of the incident. The forensic investigation determined there was unauthorized access to certain servers between January 15, 2022 through December 31, 2022. HACLA immediately undertook a comprehensive review of all data contained on its systems that may have been the subject of any unauthorized access or acquisition. On February 13, 2023, HACLA completed this review and determined that the impacted systems contained certain personal information.

HACLA is providing individuals with notice of this incident whose information was impacted and will provide free credit monitoring to them for one year. HACLA has also informed the relevant law enforcement and state authorities. While the specific data elements vary for each affected individual, the scope of information involved includes an individual's name, Social Security number, date of birth, passport number, driver's license number or state identification number, tax identification number, military identification number, government issued identification number, credit/debit card number, financial account number, health insurance information, and/or medical information. Individuals who have questions about this incident can visit HACLA's website at HACLA.org or call our dedicated assistance line at 1-800-459-4196 Monday – Friday, 6:00am to 8:00pm PST, Saturday – Sunday, 8:00am to 5:00pm PST. Individuals may also write to HACLA at Attention: Incident Response, 2600 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90057.

HACLA encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Additional information about steps individuals can take is included on HACLA's website at HACLA.org.

View original content:

SOURCE The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles