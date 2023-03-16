4Front Ventures Strengthens Board with Appointment of Cannabis Industry Veteran Kris Krane

PHOENIX, Ariz., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp . ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) ("4Front" or the "Company"), announced that it has appointed cannabis industry veteran Kris Krane to its board of directors (the "Board") to fill the vacancy created from the resignation of Kathi Lentzsch as a director of the Company. Krane has continued to serve as a strategic advisor to the Company since stepping down as 4Front Cofounder and President of Mission Dispensaries after more than a decade with the business.

4Front Ventures Corp. Logo (CNW Group/4Front Ventures Corp.) (PRNewswire)

4Front Chief Executive Officer Leo Gontmakher commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Kris back to 4Front in an even greater capacity with his appointment to our Board. He has been one of the most strategic pioneers within the cannabis industry and an indispensable asset to 4Front. Kris' in-depth knowledge of our business and extensive experience as a strategic consultant across the global cannabis industry will continue to benefit us as we continue to scale and shape the future of the sector."



As a regulatory and business strategist and frequent speaker at cannabis conferences and events around the world, Krane has spent the last two decades working to advance the cannabis industry and movement. He has served as Associate Director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws ("NORML"); Executive Director of Students for Sensible Drug Policy; and is currently Chair of the National Cannabis Industry Association Board of Directors. From 2011 through 2021, he served as President of 4Front, where he was instrumental in the Company's formation, success, and development. Kris concurrently serves as Director of Cannabis Development for KCSA Strategic Communications, a leading public relations and investor relations firm, and CEO of Kranewreck Enterprises, a strategic consulting firm that helps small cannabis operators grow their businesses.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator who owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1800 products, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in 4Front Ventures' periodic filings with securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The forward looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. 4Front disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and 4Front does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 4Front Ventures Corp.