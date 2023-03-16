HYPR Leads the Passwordless Revolution with the Launch of Microsoft-Approved and Compatible Enterprise Passkeys

Furthering the elimination of passwords with phishing-resistant MFA everywhere from the desktop to the cloud.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPR, the Passwordless Company®, today announced its newest offering, Enterprise Passkeys for Microsoft Azure and integrated with Microsoft Entra. HYPR is one of the first to deliver consumer experience simplicity with the rigorous enterprise security that previously could only be achieved through hardware approaches. This new technology turns any smartphone into a FIDO2 virtual security key, providing authentication flexibility, user convenience and security while eliminating the complexity and cost of a hardware security key. The new solution is FIDO Certified and proven to work successfully in the most demanding Microsoft Azure environments.

The solution furthers HYPR's leadership in offering one of the most comprehensive phishing-resistant passwordless solutions. Used by marquee brands in 76 countries, the solution is proven to be tested and deployed at scale in some of the most complex environments, including three of the top five global financial services firms. Helping accelerate the path to passwordless, passkeys solve authentication complexity by providing a faster, consumer-friendly login that completely replaces the password.

"As we move towards a future without passwords, we are ecstatic to work with Microsoft to enable enterprises to benefit from the simplicity and security of a passkeys approach," said Bojan Simic, CEO and CTO of HYPR. "Launching Enterprise Passkeys gives our customers additional choice in their authentication methods without having to address the extreme complexity of hardware-based security. This enables them to deploy a proven phishing-resistant MFA approach, for their workforce and their customers, with a consistent, simple user experience."

"Passwords continue to represent a significant security risk to the authentication process, and as attacks on enterprises continue to rise, the need to update outdated MFA approaches becomes critical," said Susan Bohn, Vice President of Product Management at Microsoft. "We are excited to be working with HYPR to provide a modern approach to passwordless that delivers high levels of assurance with a simple and frictionless experience. Customers with Microsoft Entra will now have the opportunity to use HYPR's next-generation authentication technology to enhance the security of their organization through the elimination of passwords."

It is clear that legacy MFA technologies are inadequate. Recent research [link] reveals that 89% of organizations experiencing a phishing-attack in the past year due to authentication weakness. And, 65% of those that claim to be passwordless actually are using methods based in secret-sharing, such as SMS or one-time password (OTP). HYPR and Microsoft are joining forces to eliminate passwords and usher in a faster path to passwordless adoption.

About HYPR

HYPR fixes the way the world logs in. HYPR's True Passwordless™ MFA platform decouples authentication from the organization's identity providers and eliminates the traditional trade-off between security and user experience by providing uncompromising assurance and an intuitive, simple experience. By eliminating the password with deployments taking hours rather than weeks or months, organizations decrease the risk of a cyber attack, improve the user experience, and lower operational costs.

Welcome to The Passwordless Company®. Additional information is available at https://www.hypr.com

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

