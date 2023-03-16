Threekit Visual Commerce Helps Ulrich Structures Generate Triple Digit Sales Growth and Deliver an Incredible 3D Configuration Experience

Key facets of the new buyer journey include real-time 3D Visuals, Advanced Configuration and Manufacturer Fulfillment

CHICAGO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While lifestyle structures like sheds, garages and cabins have grown in popularity in recent years, shopping for and purchasing them has come with challenges. Most manufacturers have required a robust sales team to walk buyers through the process, as well as cumbersome methods of communication–PDFs, CAD drawings, email, and several approvals–in order to complete a sale.

Threekit partnered with Ulrich to demonstrate a new, seamless path to purchase for lifestyle structures. With Threekit's 3D product visual and advanced configuration capabilities, Ulrich provides end users with the tools necessary to configure and buy their personal structure, all online–from guided configuration and real-time 3D visualization all the way through check out and direct communication of order details to the manufacturer.

Not only will this simplify and streamline the Ulrich sales process, it will provide the foundation for a full omni-channel experience to nurture buyers along the journey of what is a major buying decision. Plus, it sets Ulrich apart in the increasingly crowded lifestyle structure marketplace.

"I'm a huge believer in the old 'a picture is worth a thousand words," says Jonathan Ulrich, CEO of Ulrich. "The customer can sit at home in their pajamas with a glass of wine at night and order a shed, meanwhile, that's manipulating the back-end all the way through self-service check-out. That is unique in the industry. We launched last month with 3D configurator, so it's too early to tell…but we were up 290% in dollars and 400% in units."

A New Era of Advanced Configuration

While Ulrich is the first brand to go live with this enhanced buyer experience, Threekit is seeing increased demand from B2B companies who want to provide a better customer experience.

"When you're buying a complex product, you want the process to be as simple as possible, whether you're a B2B buyer or an end user," says Matt Gorniak, CEO of Threekit. "Increasingly, we find ourselves helping manufacturers sell and service in the same way an eCommerce company would. The result is a more satisfying journey for the buyer and a more efficient and effective approach for the seller."

Starting today, brands that want to provide an easier buying journey for complex products can make it happen with Threekit. Additionally, they can expect significant business benefits–higher on-site conversion, less costly product returns and an efficient way to empower dealers and salespeople.

ABOUT THREEKIT

Threekit Visual Commerce is the platform to accelerate growth for the world's leading global brands. Threekit enables brands to deliver premium shopping experiences and unlock 100% of their product catalog by showing products in 3D, Virtual Photographer™ and augmented reality. When you show more, you sell more. Leading brands like Crate&Barrel, Hyster-Yale, Sloan, Lovesac, TaylorMade and Starbucks use Threekit. Learn more at: www.threekit.com.

